It’s Christmas hamper time

Am on my way to Fort Macleod, Alta. Not a lot of walking going on right now, really cold and really slippery. But will get there, no stopping now.

Received an email from John Howard who is one of two coordinators for the Smithers Community Services Association Christmas Hamper Program 2019. This is their 36th annual Hamper program and it has been a really successful program for many years, receiving tremendous community support.

Each year they provide approximately 325 hampers to over 1,000 residents of Smithers, Telkwa and Witset. Lots of ways to help out with donations of food, gifts or money or you can volunteer or sponsor a family in need.

Smithers and Telkwa residents are able to apply for a hamper at the Smithers Community Services Association in the train station and Witset residents should apply at the Witset Band Office. The depot is open from December 2 – December 21 at 1330 Main Street (the old Heartstrings/Work BC Building).

One more piece of information, there will be a Lion’s Skate at the New Arena Friday, December 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with a food or gift donation.

Also, December 2 – 17 the library will take in donations of non-perishable food items for the program. Any cash donations received during this period will also be donated to SCSA.

Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.), 3768 2nd Ave, the Grendel Group will be hosting Valerie Laub reading Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Admission is by donation. A lovely story.

54 Degrees North documents the science and stories of climate change from local residents in the Smithers region. We’re already facing climate impacts and are warming faster than other regions. A podcast, made possible from a Wetzin’kwa Community Forest grant includes six episodes on issues such as wildfires, salmon, forest health, bugs, glaciers and climate action.

This was recorded and produced by Nikki Skuce on unceded Wet’suwet’en territory between August and November 2019, editing help by Pam Haasen.

Check out: www.buzzsprout.com/702466. You can also download (and rate) via iTunes (podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/54-degrees-north-climate-chronicles-of-the-bulkley-valley

Don’t forget Pyjama Storytime, Monday December 16, 6 p.m. at the library. Jammies, favourite blanket to snuggle with, enjoy holiday-themed stories and refreshments. There is a very special guest expected as well. The library thanks the Friends of the Library for supporting this event.

Smithers Alternative Film Series – 6 p.m. every second Sunday at the Roi Theatre. December 15 will be “Tel Aviv on Fire” (Luxembourg-Israel-France-Belgium) (PG). Witty, charming comedy that won best picture at the Seattle Film Festival. Thoughtful and well-acted.

Something for you: May you always have work for your hands to do. May your pockets hold always a coin or two. May the hand of a friend always be near you. Irish blessing.

Closing with: fortitude – strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage.