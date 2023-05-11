Is the pen mightier than the computer?

When was the last time anybody wrote anything of any significance with a pen?

That was my first thought when I saw a picture of Hollywood screenwriters picketing. One of the placards read, “Fists up, pens down.”

You’d think Hollywood writers would be better at coming up with slogans for their strike signs, but it is interesting how persistent metaphor is.

While longhand writing has long been a dying art, the mightier-than-the-sword implement remains the go-to for metaphors about writing.

Interestingly enough, though, even though commercial typewriters have been around since the mid-19th century and personal computers with word processing capabilities date to the early 1980s there have been iconic authors who have resisted the allure of more advanced mechanical assistance.

Earnest Hemingway famously did everything in pencil up until his final drafts saying, “Wearing down seven number 2 pencils is a good day’s work.”

Even more recently, though, long after computers had become ubiquitous, there have been quite a few significant pieces of writing done by hand.

J.K. Rowling, for example, wrote the first Harry Potter book by hand. And she’s not alone, Neil Gaiman, Joyce Carol Oates and Danielle Steel are among the uber-successful best-selling authors who still put ink to paper at least in the early stages of a new work.

And, while Stephen King has typed most of his 70-plus novels, there are exceptions such as the 600-plus page Dreamcatcher.

“I’ve occasionally gone back to longhand… because I wanted to see what would happen,” King wrote (not sure by what method). “It changed some things. Most of all, it made me slow down because it takes a long time… It made the rewriting process a lot more felicitous.

“It seemed to me that my first draft was more polished, just because it wasn’t possible to go so fast. You can only drive your hand along at a certain speed. It felt like the difference between, say, rolling along in a powered scooter and actually hiking the countryside.”

I can kind of relate. I still write song lyrics and poetry by hand. There’s just something about that process that lends itself to the pen (or pencil) and paper more than the keyboard and screen.

Maybe because writing something out is more deliberate.

Paper and ink are perhaps more tangible.

And slowing down is a very appealing thought.

I’ve often said that all these things that are supposed to save us time actually don’t because they increase expectations.

When I first started university, for example, it was still common to use overhead projectors for presentations. There wasn’t a lot expected from an overhead presentation, a few point-form highlights, a chart or two, a diagram, maybe.

By the time I graduated, though, PowerPoint was taking over. Now you needed photos, video, animation, sound effects.

Because it can do more and do it more easily, you’re expected to do more, therefore it takes the same amount of time (or more).

The need for speed has always been a driving force for technology.

“By the mid-19th century, the increasing pace of business communication had created a need for mechanization of the writing process,” says Wikipedia in its entry on the history of the typewriter.

“Stenographers and telegraphers could take down information at rates up to 130 words per minute, whereas a writer with a pen was limited to a maximum of 30 words per minute (the 1853 speed record).”

Full disclosure, I typed out this column. Maybe next week I will try it longhand and see how that works out.