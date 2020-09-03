Is lack of sun, vitamin D creating a kind of low-grade depression?

I have to tell you I think I have a case of low grade depression. I heard Michelle Obama say she felt the same way. I have never been depressed so I hope it passes.

Why? That has been my question these past few days. Too much rain this summer, too many slugs and no bears on this land. Then I had a bit of an answer when a good friend suggested that maybe people are not getting enough Vitamin D. When you think about it our bodies need sunshine to make vitamin D.

Because of the COVID-19 virus many have been indoors more than usual. I have been outdoors all summer long rain or shine. So, when I studied about this vitamin I found that it did help with depression.

A further look at the value of the vitamin tells me that it has so many benefits especially for those of us the senior side of things. It regulates calcium and phosphorous levels in the blood. It keeps our bones, teeth and muscles healthy. It has value for our immune system. Of course there was the part that it helps reduce depression. It has been said it also boosts weight loss.

We can take a supplement in tablets or soft gel capsules. It has been said the vitamin D3 supplement is best since it works faster. If you have the time or are interested, check to see how much you should take. Of course, you should always check with your health care provider.

If you don’t go the supplement route you can get vitamin D from food. Egg yolks, salmon, sardines, shrimp. A number of fortified foods such as milk, cereal, yogurt and more might help. I don’t want to sound like a snake oil salesperson, but I hope you take the time to learn about this necessary vitamin.

Too many benefits to ignore. Still, try for the sunshine factor.

I actually feel better today. The sun was shining, a friend came by and took care of some yard work for me and not a single conspiracy theory came into my inbox. No hoax stories and not a single silly bit about Bill Gates.

What is that all about? I don’t think Bill Gates is stealing babies or sticking microchips in people. I stop there since that kind of nonsense could affect my depression in a negative way. Like all things in this time, research things you read or hear.

I have an idea some will want to call me at 250-846-5095 to share some false theory with me. Maybe you will want to share your beliefs with me when you send an email to mallory@bulkley.net.