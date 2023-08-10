Intimate partner violence and petty theft main contributors to jump in crime severity index

Re: “Smithers violent crime severity index jumps nearly 30 per cent,” The Interior News, Aug. 3, 2023.

I have looked at our statistics from last year: The two areas that stand out are theft under $5,000 and intimate partner violence-related calls. These two areas may not be the only reason for the increase in CSI for 2022, but will be a contributing factor.

Intimate partner violence calls are taken very seriously and an increase in this area demands attention from justice and human service sectors. Firstly, I am optimistic that bail reform, including Bill C-48, will enhance the justice system in this area. Bill C-48 proposes changes at the bail stage to address the enhanced risks posed by intimate partner violence. The proposed changes are also informed by engagement with other partners and stakeholders, including law enforcement, community organizations and Indigenous partners. Secondly, enforcement is necessary and important, however, it should not be the singular response. Modern-day policing means recognizing that multi-agency collaboration across justice and human service sectors is required to reduce incidences of crime, including intimate partner violence, by providing the community-based resources people need to be safe and healthy.

The Smithers detachment has been working closely with the Smithers Situation Table since its inception in 2022. It is currently administered with the support of Collaborative Public Safety Programs through the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The Smithers Situation Table group consists of approximately 23 justice and human service providers who meet once a week. Police and social service practitioners bring individuals and families to the Situation Table who are in acutely elevated risk (AER). AER refers to situations where individuals and/or families are facing a composite level of risk factors, spanning across multiple human service and justice disciplines, and where there is a high probability of harm occurring soon. Smithers Police Officers have been active members of the Situation Table and have seen a benefit to referring people to the group for support.

The Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre brought the idea for the Situation Table to the community and it has already proven to be successful. During the first half of 2023 there has been a 23 per cent reduction in the calls for service related to intimate partner violence. I am optimistic that through collaboration with other community service providers, we will continue to see a downward trend in this area. It is important to share that sometimes individuals are brought to the Situation Table whose risk factors cannot be reduced through community-based resources because the supports they need do not exist in the community. Some examples of needs in the community are complex care housing, and culturally appropriate mental health and addiction treatment options.

The increase in 2022 property crime, theft under $5,000, is also concerning for the Smithers detachment and the community. All levels of theft, whether high or low value, can cause community members to feel unsafe. The Smithers detachment has responded by adjusting our schedule to have more resources patrolling the streets during the peak hours when these thefts occur in the community. We have also focused our resources on those individuals who are causing the most harm in our community. These individuals are often referred to as prolific offenders and we have recently had some success in holding people accountable through the courts. We have also been working closely with the Town of Smithers and the Community Safety Officer. This partnership has proven to be very effective in utilizing all enforcement tools available, including town bylaws, to target property crime in the community.

While there was a decrease in theft during the first quarter of 2023, we are seeing this trending upwards over the second quarter. This is an area that the Smithers detachment continues to focus resources toward, and I am optimistic that through community partnership we can work together to prevent these crimes.

I will take this opportunity to remind the community to take steps to make their property less attractive theft. This would include lighting, surveillance cameras, and ensuring valuables are always secured and locked up accordingly.

I appreciate the opportunity to provide some feedback.

Staff Sgt. Mark Smaill is the commander of the Smithers RCMP detachment