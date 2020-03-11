Interior News self-promotion goes too far

Letter writer objects to paper calling itself “heart and soul of the community” in ad

Dear Black Press Media,

Your self promoting advertisement (Interior News cover wrap, Feb. 12, 2020) raises some serious questions.

Let’s start with the statement, “The Interior News is the Heart and Soul of the Community.” Did someone other than a Black Press Media employee/owner make this grand declaration or is it self-appointed?

Secondly, Thom Barker, in his column, opines on the value of being skeptical in this era of fake news and challenges the notion that “…if you say something frequently enough it becomes true.”

Was this irony planned?

Thirdly, if you stopped publishing for a month would our community die without this so-called “heart and soul.”

Don’t take my questioning as a signal that I don’t value the role community papers such as the Interior News have played, do play, and have the opportunity to play in our society. But please, utilize grace and know the limits of your power.

Greg Brown

Smithers