Information missing from supported housing debate

More insight into the clientele may have made a difference in public perception

Dear Editor:

Thank you for your thoughtful and timely editorial concerning the supported housing proposal (“NIMBYism on steroids,” The Interior News, Aug. 31, 2023).

After attending the first public meeting at City Hall, I reflected on the fact that though there was a lot of information provided about the facility and services given, the actual type of residents to be housed was not clear. I believe there was an assumption that they were to consist of the homeless and addicted population. My impression was that the project was to involve a diversity of clients with a range of disabilities.

Since there seemed to be a lot of concern about the condition of the residents who might live in the housing, I thought that perhaps more education could be given, specifically around mental illness and substance use in order to help alleviate any fears or stigma people might have.

BC Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) have excellent resources for providing information about mental health issues and BCSS also has support programs to help families deal with their loved ones who are dealing with difficulties.

I believe that it would have been helpful for the Smithers community to find out more from outreach workers and other professionals about what they might expect from residents living in supported housing and the kind of issues that might arise from congregate living.

Sincerely,

Barbara Bawlf

Smithers

