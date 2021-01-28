Inauguration of new president inspirational

Brenda bursts with hope at all the positivity surrounding the inaugation of Biden and Harris

I had my mind set on words to say this week.

I felt so inspired by the Biden inauguration with all the positive aspects. We were reminded about faith, integrity, empathy.

The first night I watched as Biden and Harris with family gathered at the Lincoln memorial and the reflection pool. Lights along the edge of the pool reminded all of how many have lost their lives to COVID-19.

My heart was bursting with hope when I heard the young nurse sing Amazing Grace. She would sing this beautiful music to her patients in the hospital.

Another song was sung by a gospel singer. She sang Hallelujah over the lights to remember the dead. How moving is that I ask you?

A new day came to us as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in to lead their country. More music and a poem recited by a young poet laureate that took my breath away.

Her name is Amanda Gorman. She said: “There is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it; If only we’re brave enough to be in it.”

This very evening, a concert plays to celebrate America. A cross-country presentation with music and recognition of so many who have done the right thing during this pandemic.

I was struck with a young boy who worked hard to make sure the seniors in his town had food. Love against hate.

I was moved by music played by Yo Yo Ma.

I thought I would check Fox News to see how they would present this positive time. What did I see? The host making fun of vice president Harris’s shoes and then mocking her name.

I stop there with those words. How could I let anger and ignorance take away all the beauty of this special day?

Maybe if this is your way one day you too will see the light. If you have a chance to hear President Biden’s bible references listen closely and know for sure the goodness of many could reach your heart as well.

So I leave you now not because I don’t have more to say, but because I want to hear what other positive things others have to say.

Don't call with negative words. Just call 250-846-5095 and leave it at that. Emails can come to mallory@bulkley.net.



