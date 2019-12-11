In search of the perfect (healthy) holiday treat

Brenda muses about the potential health benefits of dark chocolate for a guilt-free Christmas

It’s almost here. Christmas.

Even though I don’t do much in the Christmas department, I find it hard not to think I should buy some sort of goody to share with visitors or just for me.

What would I like?

A special cheese? Garlic sausage? Candy canes? Egg nog? Actually, none of those things are something I would really want.

Then I set my mind to chocolate.

I see those festive looking boxes of chocolates. Some have a Christmas bow to egg me on.

They are the ones that look like sea shells. Quite like those. How about a few of those round chocolates wrapped in crinkly golden paper? I do like all of those but I know for sure most of the chocolate treats are loaded with sugar.

I did know that some chocolate is actually healthy for us.

So I looked up the information just to make sure I was on the right track and could have a guilt-free treat at Christmas.

If you can find a dark chocolate with 60 per cent or more cocoa in it and less sugar you are in for a healthy treat. Chocolate has antioxidants and just might improve blood flow. It might lower blood pressure. Chocolate may reduce heart disease. It could improve brain function.

A lot of the good things coming from eating chocolate begin with the word “may.” In other words, it may not as well.

Dark chocolate has many healthy ingredients like iron and zinc. Chocolate has anti-inflammatory properties. You will notice there is no mention of milk chocolate or chocolates containing a gooey surprise or a sugar-laden cherry. Just plain dark chocolate is the idea.

Check out a nice chocolate bar, making sure it has lots of cocoa in it. Some of those bars are expensive. I did find a good product at No Frills. It is a President’s Choice chocolate bar for $5. It even has the golden paper wrapper.

So, I ask you why not buy a good chocolate and enjoy? Enjoy as in a little bit at a time. Just a couple segments a day might do the trick. At least you will not have that woe is me feeling for doing a very bad thing at Christmas.

Don’t forget even though you like chocolate, don’t give it to your dogs or cats.

Actually that reminder goes for most of the holiday food we give ourselves.

Most of it is not for animals.

No turkey bones. I guess most of this holiday eating and treating comes down to common sense.

Don’t know where a person gets that.

You can call 250-846-5095 or just email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.