In Flanders Fields

It was supposed to be “the war to end all wars,” it wasn’t

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

LAST WEEK: Don’t file the divorce papers just yet

It has been 100 years since Lt.-Col. John McCrae published that iconic poem, but it still resonates through the ages.

It serves as a stark reminder of the cost of war, the very lives of young people serving their countries.

The First World War, which inspired McCrae’s words was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”

That dream would be crushed a scant 20 years later when the second great war in Europe broke out.

We haven’t seen their like since 1945, but war still rages in many parts of the world.

Remembrance Day was founded to honour the veterans of those two wars. It is good and right that we should, but it also behooves us to contemplate all of those who continue to be ravaged by bloody conflict.


