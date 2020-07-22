Spice of Life

Impending visit causes nervousness, gets cancelled

Brenda muses about all things COVID

What can we do about it? This new life we are all involved in has made some decisions necessary. Career choices must be hard to manage for college-age students. Youngsters back in home town schools., When does it happen and how? Weddings –cancelled.

Family reunions – cancelled.

Funerals not completed until a better time.

I do not have any issues with most social events. The virus has nothing to do with my choice to stay on my land with the critters in the wild and the domestic animals with whom I have long conversations.

My brother and sister-in-law were coming this way from Kamloops for a short visit. We discussed where to stay, where to eat, generally the visitor stuff.

LAST WEEK: Something bad, something good come from perusing obits

Now for me it is more complicated. I have to make things look nice. People help me with yard work which is very much appreciated. Inside this cabin in the woods is not by any means visitor ready. Dust – have a nice collection of that. Cobwebs dangle from the ceiling, cat hair here and there as well as on the cat.

Things I can tolerate or am just plain used to need to be considered. Empty the pee pot. Make sure the outhouse is ready for action. Do the dishes, vacuum the carpets. And so it goes getting nervous when someone comes to visit.

My sister-in-law had the event in hand. I was told not to worry about cooking. Then she said to me “just be yourself.” I thought that was very kind of her to say that. Friends who come here seemed to think that was funny.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE:

There’s more than one way to skin a mosquito

As is turns out the visit was cancelled for this year. The virus once more has interfered with summer activities. Even those who feel the virus is some kind of hoax must certainly consider the possibility that it is something very real indeed.

For my family, we find ourselves on the same page hoping that someday the page will show a big “The End.”

Before I leave you on this day I have to tell you about a conversation I had with a reader who tries with a broken heart to decide if her little dog should be put to rest. Such a hard decision to make for her and, of course, the dog.

All I could tell her is not to let the dog suffer. Not great advice but it is all I have to go on.

The rain is falling again. Time to walk the dog and cat.

You can call 250-846-5095 or send a note to mallory@bulkley.net.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Something bad, something good come from perusing obits
Next story
Would you like to see a park-drinking pilot project in Smithers?

Just Posted

Smithers Public Library hopeful for August 4 reopening date

Library says the opening date depends on when they can get their plexiglass order

What shaving a llama taught me about food and resource security in the age of COVID-19

The Interior News’ Trevor Hewitt was in Hazelton earlier this month to learn about food security

‘It’s hurting our town’s image’: Pride Society against delay of rainbow sidewalk repaint

The organization expressed frustration over lack of consultation regarding decision

UFO lands on Main Street

Former airport cafe moves to Main Street after pandemic closes it down

Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Concerned for their well-being following July 20 report

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after 7.4 Alaskan earthquake

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

Most Read