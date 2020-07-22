Impending visit causes nervousness, gets cancelled

What can we do about it? This new life we are all involved in has made some decisions necessary. Career choices must be hard to manage for college-age students. Youngsters back in home town schools., When does it happen and how? Weddings –cancelled.

Family reunions – cancelled.

Funerals not completed until a better time.

I do not have any issues with most social events. The virus has nothing to do with my choice to stay on my land with the critters in the wild and the domestic animals with whom I have long conversations.

My brother and sister-in-law were coming this way from Kamloops for a short visit. We discussed where to stay, where to eat, generally the visitor stuff.

Now for me it is more complicated. I have to make things look nice. People help me with yard work which is very much appreciated. Inside this cabin in the woods is not by any means visitor ready. Dust – have a nice collection of that. Cobwebs dangle from the ceiling, cat hair here and there as well as on the cat.

Things I can tolerate or am just plain used to need to be considered. Empty the pee pot. Make sure the outhouse is ready for action. Do the dishes, vacuum the carpets. And so it goes getting nervous when someone comes to visit.

My sister-in-law had the event in hand. I was told not to worry about cooking. Then she said to me “just be yourself.” I thought that was very kind of her to say that. Friends who come here seemed to think that was funny.

As is turns out the visit was cancelled for this year. The virus once more has interfered with summer activities. Even those who feel the virus is some kind of hoax must certainly consider the possibility that it is something very real indeed.

For my family, we find ourselves on the same page hoping that someday the page will show a big “The End.”

Before I leave you on this day I have to tell you about a conversation I had with a reader who tries with a broken heart to decide if her little dog should be put to rest. Such a hard decision to make for her and, of course, the dog.

All I could tell her is not to let the dog suffer. Not great advice but it is all I have to go on.

The rain is falling again. Time to walk the dog and cat.

