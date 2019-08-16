Ill-fitting bras a perfect fit for broken turtles

I am still a good week and a bit away from Fort Steele. Preparing for the Fall Fair has me at home and working on several projects. Will keep on walking.

Just a side note, when the idea of 10,000 steps a day for optimum good health first came out, I bought a pedometer. Certain that I walked that and more, never told my husband what I was doing but the darn thing had a program where a person spoke on how many steps etc., a nag in other words. And my husband, who was hard of hearing, actually heard this tiny voice and kept asking me what was that noise? I told him I did not hear anything. At the end of the day, I checked for what I assumed would be my huge number of steps, expecting way over 10,000. To my horror I had a little over 900 steps. It was a given that I took that pedometer off and put it in a drawer, never to be seen again.

At the Fair grounds: The Women’s Institute, all three Branches: Quick, Glenwood and South Hazelton, will be hosting an afternoon tea on Sunday the 25th. Tickets are already on sale at the Fall Fair office.

Note: Ed Corson who lived in Smithers, graduating in the early 50s from Smithers Secondary School is returning to Smithers for the Fall Fair. He is looking forward to meeting up with fellow students. If you are a former, older, past SSS student, a meeting is planned for Thursday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. for coffee at Schimmel’s. Reconnecting with old friends is a heart- warming event.

Speaking on the Fall Fair, the Legion is seeking volunteers to help out for a shift or two at their location in the fair grounds. Each shift is four hours, volunteers will receive a gate pass. There is a sign-in sheet at the Legion or e-mail rclb63@telus.net or phone Terry Widen 250-877-3710.

An article I recently read told of a unique way to save turtles with cracked shells. A wildlife rescue organization in North Carolina has put out a request on Facebook. Their ask is for people to donate their old or ill-fitting bras to help save these turtles. The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue uses the clasps to repair the shells of injured turtles. Injuries need to be stabilized, mobile shell fragments, unstable, painful will not heal. The clasps are glued on either side of a shell fracture, then pulled together with a zip tie to stabilize the injury. Once the shells have mended, the clasps are removed and the turtles are released back into the wild. Check out Carolina Waterfowl Rescue and Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary Facebook pages for more information.

At the Library: Classical Inclusion with Kent and Roxi Dykstra, two morning music workshops: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m., music and rhythm for adults with developmental disabilities, friends and family. 10:30 a.m., songs and stories for young children (ages 2 to 8).

Also, a reminder there are many exciting events taking place during the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival from August 14 – 17. Check out festivalnorth.com/concerts for more information.

Closing with: an old word – addlepated: being mixed up, confused, eccentric.