If you live long enough, all your heroes will die

Thom pays tribute to Gordon Lightfoot who died May 1

It has been said in various ways that if you live long enough you will see all of your childhood heroes die.

I guess I’ve been alive quite a while because I have seen a great many of mine die over, particularly, the last few years.

It is, of course, inevitable. Our childhood heroes tend to be a generation removed from us because very few people accomplish significant enough things to be idolized for before they are fully realized adults.

When I was a young teenager, it blew me away that Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney were essentially my dad’s age.

And speaking of people who were essentially my dad’s age, Gordon Lightfoot died this week.

For those of us who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s there is no more quintessential Canadian songwriter than Gordon Lightfoot.

When I first started to learn to play guitar songs such as “If You Could Read My Mind” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” were repertoire must-haves.

Aside from deaths of family members and friends, nothing screams mortality at you like the death of childhood heroes.

This one hit me particularly hard. I immediately put down my bass and picked up my guitar to sing “If You Could Read My Mind.” A small tribute to a man, who meant a lot to me in my musical upbringing.

By the third second verse, I wasn’t so much singing as choking it out.

Aside from the mortality aspect of it, it really underscores just how fleeting our brief time really is.

When I pass on the information of Lightfoot’s death to someone significantly younger than myself, they said: “Who?”

And that’s fair enough. While Lightfoot did put out a new album in 2020, it was his first since 2004 and even that was well-removed from his heyday.

They recognized the song, but not as a Lightfoot song.

I suppose that is a tribute in itself.

In any event:

I never thought I could feel this way

And I’ve got to say that I just don’t get it

I don’t know where we went wrong

But the feeling’s gone

And I just can’t get it back

In recent years, Lightfoot has been called a “living legend.”

Now, I suppose, he’s just a legend.

Rest in peace, troubadour.