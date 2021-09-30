If you don’t want to comply with airline regs, don’t fly

As a former flight attendant, Deb is horrified by the number of air rage incidents this year

As a former flight attendant who took great pride in my job, I have been absolutely appalled at the recent escalation of unruly passenger incidents, especially in the United States.

It happens in Canada too, yet the rate of incidents is not nearly that of the U.S.

As flight attendants, we were trained to be your first responder and line of defence should anything onboard the flight go wrong. We had several specialized weeks of fire training, water landing and survival, first aid, and everything from the theory flight to crew resource management.

We had one day on serving your coffee and snacks.

The training was intense and in every class more than half the students washed out. The training is not only once a year, but several times, with recurrent training and updates, including now on COVID-19 procedures.

It is rigorous, stressful and gave me the absolute shakes. I never wanted to fail, and that motivated me on drills and written exams. We called it “hell week” each and every year when recurrent exams rolled around.

So, I watched with great interest last week as the U.S. congressional subcommittee hearings about the escalation of air rage in the United States. Flight attendants, and other industry representatives, painted a stark picture of how unfriendly the skies have become during the pandemic.

“Frontline aviation workers have to deal with everything from vulgar language, including racial epithets, to punching, kicking, biting, shoving and spitting from passengers,” Rick Larsen, chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation, said in his opening remarks at the hearing titled “Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports.”

Unruly passenger behavior is not a new phenomenon, but it has spiked over the past year.

From 2015 to 2020, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) had initiated a total of 786 investigations into unruly passenger behavior. “However, through the first nine months of 2021, FAA has initiated 789 investigations,” said Larsen.

Still, that’s only a fraction of the 4,385 unruly passenger complaints filed by airlines since the beginning of the calendar year, including 3,199 mask-related complaints.

According to a recent survey of flight attendants, more than 85 per cent had dealt with unruly passengers in the first half of 2021.

“These numbers are staggering and if they continue at this rate may result in more incidents in 2021 than the entire history of commercial aviation,” testified Sara Nelson, the president of a union representing cabin crew workers from 17 airlines.

I can tell you from flying over 10,000 hours, that the number one problem maker onboard flights is alcohol. It became my opinion and still is even more so now, that booze doesn’t need to be served on flights. When a person drinks in the air, the altitude has the effect of one drink feeling like three.

Most people don’t realize this and will drink in the airport then board a flight and want more. It not only makes a flight attendant’s job harder, but it is also unpleasant for fellow travellers too.

I’ve denied more than a few people from a flight as they were already intoxicated on the ground and knew what would happen in-flight.

Having “one to calm the nerves” is a lot different than the kind of drinking many people want to do before and during their flights.

If I was flying in the states right now, I would be advocating for no drinking on domestic flights. It’s a couple of hours, and if the plane/flight has a problem, (and they do) you are going to have problems or cause problems for others in a potential emergency situation.

Each airline has a no-fly list of people who have presented problems in the past, but I think the airlines should share these lists, and I’m not alone.

One of the biggest take-aways from the hearing last Thursday is that flight crews do not think major stakeholders; airlines, the FAA, airport operators, and law enforcement, are doing all they can to curb air rage. Here are some of their top recommendations:

Establish a central “no-fly” list for disruptive passengers; Be more consistent about levying and enforcing fines; Make alcohol less accessible to passengers and discontinue to-go alcohol and shots in airports; and monitor passengers through the airport prior to boarding, many times, disruptive passengers reveal themselves before ever getting on the plane.

Hopefully, the Canadian airline industry will not experience the same rates of air rage incidents, but it is happening.

If you are travelling, you choose to be there. Go along with the regulations, your cabin crew is not going to change them, and, know your crew and cabin staff are there for your safety, not for your abuse.

They did not make the rules, but it is their job to enforce them.

If you don’t want to comply, don’t fly.