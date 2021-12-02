ICBC rate design in hands of government, not utilities commission

Re: “Utilities commission defers former Telkwa mayor’s argument on ICBC rates to province,” (The Interior News, Nov. 18, 2021).

When it comes to dealing with the rural ICBC rate inequity, the ball is clearly in the BC NDP Government’s court.

The BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) wrote in their 2021 ICBC Revenue Requirements Application decision that they’ve been stripped by the government of the regulatory authority to address or change ICBC’s rate design. That is an important clarification.

Government officials and ministers have frequently hidden behind the façade of the BCUC, stating that ICBC is regulated by that arms-length body and that they cannot intervene. The BCUC responded by pulling back the curtain and revealing that it is indeed the BC Government pulling the Commission’s strings, and they’re not willing to hide that fact any longer.

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen (and his predecessor Doug Donaldson) has undoubtedly been given the clear directive to toe the party line on this issue, regardless of the unfairness and financial penalty affecting his own constituents.

He committed in January to addressing it, but there’s no indication that anything has been done. My recent request to his office for basic correspondence — whatever he may have written or received in response from ICBC or Minister Farnworth — resulted in a sternly-worded response stating that MLAs and their offices are not subject to B.C.’s FOI laws, essentially telling me to ‘take a hike’.

Ministers’ offices are subject to FOI however, so all MLA Cullen’s response did was send me on a time-wasting and costly end-around that could have been saved by a bit of transparency on the part of his office. Transparency that he touted when he stood in the legislature a couple weeks ago defending the BC Government’s changes to FOI legislation, including a new charges for FOI requests.

This is unfortunate, because as a member of Cabinet, Minister Cullen should have some influence in guiding and correcting his government’s policies on issues such as this.

Saanich/Gulf Islands MLA Adam Olsen has offered a refreshing contrast to the inaction and apathy of our local MLAs. I reached out to him in April, as some of his constituents are suffering a ‘double-whammy’ of locally inequitable rates (like those penalizing northern B.C. residents) paired with a progressive rate increase as part of the Southern Vancouver Island rate territory.

His office has shared letter drafts for my review prior to sending them. He forwarded me Minister Farnworth’s initial response within hours, asking for my interpretation and feedback. He and his staff have been diligent and proactive in their followup with myself and the government.

I have several important next steps planned, including engaging with local governments and their area associations. I was pleased to see Smithers lead the way by moving to sponsor a resolution at next year’s North Central Local Government Association convention. I’ll also be reaching out to opposition MLAs representing areas affected by the inequity.

It’s been a long process, and I know we’re not at the finish line yet, but I’m confident that eventually the case for equity and fairness will prevail.



