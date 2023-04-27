I maybe don’t like what sneezing says about me

Who doesn’t love a good sneeze?

I don’t. In fact, sometimes it makes me downright angry.

I’ve tried to get over it. It seems silly that something so simple and brief should elicit such a response, but apparently, my negative reaction to it is just as involuntary as the sneeze itself.

And apparently, I am very much a minority in this regard.

I could not find any research at all on why people might hate sneezing, but plenty on why people like it.

That does seem to be the sensible response. Most times, it is a reaction to something foreign getting into your airways so it’s a good thing.

The lead-up to the sneeze also causes some pressure in your chest. The sneeze releases it, causing a sense of well-being. I can’t help thinking about nicotine addiction here. People say smoking relieves stress, not realizing it’s the withdrawal of not smoking that’s causing the stress in the first place.

Sneezing also releases endorphins, those lovely naturally-occurring feel-good chemicals.

In fact, I don’t deny having these feelings in the aftermath of a sneeze, but I would gladly forego them to forego their originator.

Other people’s reactions to my sneezes used to be almost as irritating as the sneeze itself. “God bless you.”

Thanks, but, no thanks.

I did find out an interesting little historical tidbit, though. The “God bless you” response actually originated with a papal edict.

Pope Gregory I, whose predecessor had died from the bubonic plague and who believed a sneeze was a precursor to the disease, issued a command that the faithful should recite the three-word prayer when they heard someone sneeze.

Amazing that it became so ingrained, it persists 1523 years later around the world and not just among Catholics.

I have gotten over my irritation with the response, though. It’s like my mom praying for me. I recognize now, that’s about her, not about me.

In fact, even a lot of non-superstitious people issue the blessing as involuntarily as, well, sneezing.

I was really hoping to get some insight into my hatred of sneezing that wasn’t what I think it is, but the only thing that makes any sense is that I hate it because I can’t control it.

I don’t think of myself as a very controlling person.

And I really really don’t like thinking I have something in common with Vince McMahon, that blowhard MMA guy, but maybe my reaction to my sneezes tell a different story.