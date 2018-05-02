I don’t know if I’m sad or angry

I don’t know if I am sad or angry: Sad because I see another major developer, Kinder Morgan, on the brink of walking away from another major project; angry when I turn on the TV and see paid protesters — a lot of them from other places and countries — stopping honest, hard working men and women from going to their jobs. These protests are criminal and should be treated as such, but nothing is being done about it.

Between Alberta and Saskatchewan, they have the third-largest oil reserves in the world and they can’t get their oil to markets in eastern Canada. These companies are importing three-quarter million barrels of oil a day from places like Saudi Arabia. This country has no respect for the environment; they have no human rights; they do not care for their people. This oil is shipped by tanker. The eastern oil companies are forced to do this because we have no way to transport our own oil to them.

Our Prime Minister is flying all over the world trying to encourage investment in Canada when we can’t even get a 1,300-km pipeline built from Alberta to the west coast. Who in their right mind would want to invest in Canada with so much uncertainty.

Many Lower Mainland mayors who vehemently oppose the Trans Mountain pipeline will do anything to stop or hinder it, yet they are looking for billions of dollars from the provincial and federal governments for transit, roads, etc. Where do they think the money will come from? Well, I will tell you where: from you and me.

From now until 2027 the oil and gas industry will contribute $37 billion a year to the provincial and federal governments. Here we are selling our oil to the U.S. at bargain basement prices, then we have to buy gas, diesel, and jet fuel back from them at ridiculously high prices.

Here in B.C. we have a puppet premier who states he has overwhelming support to stop this pipeline. Recent polls say different. After the liquefied natural gas projects all walked away he is now trying to bribe them with our money by offering millions in subsidies to please build something. Kinder Morgan is not looking for a handout; they are prepared to pay for the pipeline themselves.

Kinder Morgan employs 400 people full-time. If the pipeline gets built this will add another 100 good paying jobs. During construction, this will add many thousands of jobs.

Kinder Morgan has been moving oil safely for 60-plus years through the Trans Mountain pipeline. There was one incident when a contractor accidentally punctured the pipe. There has never been a spill in the harbour. Yet some people are wringing their hands saying it is only a matter of time. With this type of thinking, should we all stay in bed?

My family all live here in B.C. and Alberta and I would like to think they all would have the opportunity to have good jobs, be able to own a home. We don’t want to see the environment destroyed. With the technology we have at our disposal today, there is no reason to do anything wrong.

I love Canada and want to see it reach its full potential.

Carman Graf

Smithers