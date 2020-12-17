The Sticky Files

How to not ruin the magic of Christmas for your child

Marisca tries to avoid questions about Santa and needs ideas for teachers’ Christmas gifts

The other day my five-year-old daughter asked me if Santa was real.

Her question totally caught me off guard. I didn’t know how to answer it. I didn’t want to lie to her but I also don’t want to ruin the magic of Christmas.

I don’t ever remember believing in Santa Claus or having that moment when I learned the truth. My parents never really tried to convince us that someone comes in the middle of the night to drop off presents. I think mostly because my mom wanted the credit for creating the magic.

We were also taught that he wasn’t the reason for the season, just a fictional character to go along with the festivities. I’m not hurt that is how I was raised or feel like I missed out on anything.

But in that moment when my child was looking at me with her big doe eyes waiting for an answer, I froze. I wanted to quickly check other parenting blogs or Google for advice but I couldn’t move. It would also look very suspicious if I told her that I’d have to do some research before answering her question. And I would lose all credibility when I often tell her that momma knows everything.

I decided to turn the tables and I asked her what she thought.

“I don’t know, what do you think, mom?”

I thought I was being sneaky but she outsmarted me. I told her that I didn’t think so but I couldn’t prove anything so it is whatever she wanted to think.

For some strange reason, that satisfied her quest. I have a feeling that the conversation is not over, but I’ll be prepared in case she asks me again.

One study found that children around the age of six or seven stopped believing in Santa, but feel a sense of pride over discovering it themselves. I think that means I’m off the hook. I won’t be sad if she doesn’t believe in old Saint Nick and I always want to be truthful with her.

So the next time she inquires, I’ll be honest. Plus, I want some of the credit for running around town, finding the perfect gifts, wrapping everything and making sure the magic of Christmas is in our house. Maybe I am more like my mother than I thought.

READ MORE: Pregnancy after loss during a pandemic

On the note of buying presents, what do you buy your children’s teachers for Christmas?

My daughter has the sweetest, most thoughtful and kind Kindergarten teacher. Believe me, I don’t just trust anyone to watch my child all day but I feel completely comfortable dropping her off at school.

She has made the transition into school very easy for both me and my daughter. How do you thank someone like that?

However, you can’t go too big without worries you are trying to bribe the teacher, but you can’t go too small or too impersonal. I asked my daughter what we should get her and she said a puppy. We’ll shelf that idea for now.

Am I over thinking this? Probably. But I can’t help it. All teachers this year need extra praise. Teaching during a pandemic, literally risking their lives to take care of our children and having to come up with different plans to accommodate all the health and safety protocols can’t be easy.

I’ve heard of one teacher (in another province) who had to purchase extra cleaning supplies out of her own pocket. How insane is that?

READ EVEN MORE: Coronovirus crisis hitting women harder than men

I asked a few teachers what good gift ideas are and they all said a nice homemade card would suffice. (Insert eye rolling emoji here.)

I decided to look online and found a better list. I’m sure all teachers have enough “World’s Best Teacher” mugs but a gift card to a local coffee shop might be nice.

Some teachers in an online forum suggested making a donation in their name; or perhaps some locally crafted self care gifts would be appreciated.

If you are in Smithers, the Out of Hand store has a ton of amazing gift ideas. Personally, if I were a teacher I’d love (or need) a bottle of wine but I don’t think I should be sneaking a bottle of booze into my Kindergarten kid’s backpack.

However, I’m still open to ideas.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: Prince George ICU nurse

Just Posted

University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: Prince George ICU nurse

Renée Bush writes about what it is like on the front-line of the pandemic in the north

Smithers Secondary School staff and parents have been informed of a second COVID-19 exposure at the school. (File photo)
Second virus exposure reported for Smithers Secondary School

Northern Health says risk of transmission in school settings to be low in most cases

Hwy 16 is closed just west of Gitsegukla until 8 p.m. (estimated) due to a major traffic incident. (Facebook photo)
Traffic moving again on Hwy 16 west of Gitsegukla

Three commercial vehicles collided this morning closing the highway for most day with no detour

Mike Grace-Dacosta (L) discusses basics with instructor Frankie Tam (R) before strapping on his snowboard. Citing warm temperatures and rain, Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR) is holding off on its scheduled Nov. 22 opening. In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News HBMR said that its new scheduled opening date is now set for Nov. 29. (File photo)
Hudson Bay Mountain officially has a new manager

Interm general manager Lex Rei-Jones given the job.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Most Read