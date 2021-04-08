The Gardener’s Corner

The Gardener’s Corner

How to grow and care for a clematis

Several years ago, I started getting into clematis.

The clematis is a genus of about 300 species and a garden standby since 1862. It is a climbing plant of the buttercup family.

In southern British Columbia, we had many colours to choose from, but most cannot grow here.

Clematis is a bit difficult plant and tricky to grow. When all the necessary steps are taken, you will have a much-appreciated display.

This shrub requires full sun, except the first 18 inches must be in the shade, or it will die. To create those 18 inches of shade, I have often planted peonies or Dahlias.

When planting, make sure the hole is about two by two feet and filled with good soil, but allow for the root to travel three to four feet.

This shrub must never dry out. During the growing season, please give it some liquid fertilizer such as Miracle Grow every two weeks.

The clematis can quickly grow up to 12 feet with the proper support structure.

Privacy was of the primary concern for me, but if you are creative, nearly anything is possible. Clematis can climb mesh wire on a wall, tall fences and also be extremely attractive climbing up a two by two-inch post wrapped with chicken wire. This post should be set in concrete.

I have even stretched a wire from the top of a two-by-two-inch post horizontally, just above eight feet height, to some other object. The clematis, with some help, will follow that wire and grow to the other end.

Since the root system is very shallow, lack of moisture will probably do the clematis the most harm. One way to prevent this can be to use a moisture meter. This tool should be a standard tool for any serious gardener. One should use it before and after watering.

When the clematis gets established, pruning is unavoidable. This shrub likes to spread, so trim the new growth back after each blooming.

After some years, when the shrub doesn’t have many flowers four to five feet from the ground, it has what I call “gone woody.”

After it has bloomed the first time in the spring, cut the clemtais down to one foot from the soil, leaving only one stem. This job requires a lot of patience because every piece of the shrub has to be cut out.

If this isn’t done, the shrub will die. After a couple of weeks, new growth will emerge from the old stem, and a brand new clematis will soon appear.

When the clematis is well-established, the seeds from the flowers get blown around and I will find new plants showing up here and there.

Then I have to find unique places to put them. It might be a dead tree or a fence post. B

By using the above guidelines, your company will admire your creativity.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter to the Editor

Just Posted

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land near Mount Edziza Provincial Park

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

The Smithers Local Health Area reported just six new cases of COVID-19 for the week of March 21 - 27. (BC CDC graphic)
Weekly COVID cases decline in Smithers and Northwest

Smithers community members born in 1951 or before (70 years old) now eligible for vaccination

Houston Fellowship Baptist Church file photo
Churches targeted by thieves for electronics, cash

RCMP explores possible connection between break-ins at Houston and Burns Lake churches

School District #54 office
School trustees to receive modest salary bump

First increase in two years

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Moricetown, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., speaks to B.C. Council of Forest Industries convention from Washington D.C., April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Hot U.S. lumber market good for trade talks: Canadian ambassador

Biden’s COVID-19 recovery hurt by soaring house prices

Most Read