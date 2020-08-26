Spice of Life

How is back to school going to actually work?

Brenda has questions, questions and more questions

It’s back to school time — or is it? I have questions about the process and no answers. Still, as a former primary school teacher, I have to offer my two bits worth.

First, I must say how much I admire the teachers who stepped up to the plate to try to make sure the children are safe if in-class teaching and learning occurs. How does that happen I ask you? Masks, hand sanitizer, washing hands with soap and social distancing.

I am aware that the class sizes will be small. Nothing like the 35 students of different grades in one room from my time in country schools.

Still, I have questions. How does the mask-wearing work? I agree that wearing a mask could and should prevent the virus from spreading. I am, however, having flashbacks to Grade 1 students. Lots of dandy runny noses. And I do mean runny noses. Boxes of tissue were passed around. From time to time a youngster would throw up royally on books etc. How does the mask work then?

I had an experience the other day when out and about. I cleaned my hands with the sanitizer provided at the door. I sneezed, then the sneezing did not stop. I abandoned my cart and went to my car to get rid of the reaction to sanitizer. I cleaned my hands and hoped more sneezing would not bring on a bladder leak issue.

What about social distancing? Younger students aren’t programmed to avoid others. A social connection is important to the children and to those of us who taught them. How do teachers say “stay in this or that space?”

Lining up children for a visit to the library or gym would seem out of character if they could not be close to their friends. I say all this and I have in my mind that the teachers and others will make every effort to keep the children safe.

But still, I have questions. What about the disinfectant stuff that is used on surfaces etc? Does that strong smell seep into the mask? Pictures are shown of custodial staff spraying all and sundry surfaces while wearing a full chemical protection suit. What about the child with the mask?

Maybe I have all this wrong. Probably have no idea how much effort will be made by the education professionals who will go all out to make this work. All of you have my respect and gratitude. On the virtual learning front, I have absolutely no idea how that works. Maybe it would be wise to ask questions about that.

Will some families try homeschooling? Tough for those parents who have to return to work. We’ll see how it goes. Let’s hope there are a few questions about the process. Call 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It’s up to all of us to remain cautious

Just Posted

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses, allow sports and extracurriculars with ample social distancing

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read