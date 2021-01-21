Spice of Life

Spice of Life

Hoping people have more to do than watch a screen

Brenda reminisces about the indoor and outdoor games and activities of her youth

I stood waiting as I should in my very own circle. I kept my distance but I had to say to the folks in front and behind that I felt like I could play hop scotch.

I didn’t get any takers but the people with whom I was social distancing all remarked that children would not play such games in this time. It is a computer or some other device that will guide their entertainment.

I guess we could say that war time had some similarities. Lock down happened in the dead of night. I don’t remember that but I do remember the heavy blackout curtains in some homes.

I was too young to have toys other than a wetums doll and a musical top. I do recall my brother had a set of tin soldiers. Those I found in later years.

We did not have TV but we had an RCA Victor radio that played good stories. Best dramas were some of the mystery shows like Mr. and Mrs. North and The Whistler.

I am just hoping that some of the families confined to home quarters have games to play other than focusing on a screen. We played jacks, pick-up sticks and marbles. I can still remember my marble bag. It was a purple (or was it blue?) Crown Royal Whiskey bag.

Checkers, monopoly, scrabble ,snakes and ladders, parchese.

Outside it was dodge ball, skipping and other enjoyments connected to the freedoms that came after the Second World War.

So, having said all that, I wonder how independent game time is when being home is the rule, wearing a mask is a must.

School might be from home minus the interesting games a teacher would share with us.

I would imagine those of you who came to Canada during or after the war will recall childhood games from your homeland. How times have changes as we work our way to better days and hopefully healthy times.

Stay kind, be well and wear your mask!

Call me at 250-846=5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

