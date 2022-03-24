Highway 16 is a hazard to drive, needs a major upgrade and plan for increased traffic

Hwy 16, constructed from 1941-1969, was never meant for the type and number of vehicles of today

It seems every year we all fuss about the conditions of the roads, and the large, tire-busting potholes around town.

This year though, there is merit to our fussing.

A little trip down history lane on Highway 16, says the highway closely follows the path of the northern B.C. alignment of the Canadian National Railway.

The number “16” was first given to the highway in 1941 when it was originally built, and over several years the highway was added to and realigned to what we know it as today.

The construction was completed in 1969.

It is part of the Trans-Canada Highway system and is the major route from the Port of Prince Rupert for goods moving east through the winding 718 kilometres to Prince George.

Why do I bring this up? Because of the ever-increasing pressure of transport trucks driving the highway and the age and condition of the route. It has become dangerous enough that trucker friends of mine who have driven the highway for decades, are afraid to transit the highway, especially at night.

This startled me.

I have been concerned to see the increase in traffic and not see a corresponding improvement to our roadways. The roads are too narrow for the big rigs hauling huge equipment, Atco camp trailers, and assorted other construction materials.

I was used to dodging big huge loads of logs on trucks, giving them a wide berth, yet these days you find yourself on the tedious little band of dirt on the side of the road (shoulder I say with a smirk) a good bit of your driving time.

It’s not even tourist season yet, when folks come from all over the world to rent a drive-able house they have never driven, and take to our tiny winding roads like Evil Knievel.

We have wildlife to watch out for, weather-related conditions, wide loads, tourists, and our regular highway traffic, and it is all increasing pressure on a highway that was never designed for this amount of traffic or type, and it was completed in 1969, without major upgrades.

I always wondered when politicians came here and had to travel say from Smithers to Terrace, what they think as they bump and dodge down the highway.

I’ve heard a few say it was a beautiful drive, but the roads were the pits! Well, duh.

As the Port traffic increases, and rail traffic increases, so will the number and size of the transport trucks on our roads.

It is a sobering thought.

Many of us have lost friends and family to the treacherous roads already.

I wonder what it is going to take to have major improvements made to Highway 16 all the way from Prince Rupert to Prince George?

I know many places along the highway have had money thrown at given “projects,” but it is not addressing the overall needs of the total highway.

Before there is a major incident that will block our major route to and from town and to our medical facilities, our highway needs a serious look from the Ministry of Transportation and our politicians, and a comprehensive plan for upgrades and major reconstructions before allowing even more pressure on a highway too old to handle it.