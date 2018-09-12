Heroes accomplishment in spite of bureaucrats

Former Southside resident calls ranchers who ignored evacuation order to fight fire heroes.

Editor:

“The impossible just takes a little longer.”

This was the attitude of the Southside Tatalrose ranchers who, with the exception of one man and his two sons, all joined together to fight, and stop, the Nadina Mountain fire.

These heroes accomplished this in spite of government bureaucrats who ordered them to evacuate and let the fire burn.

The R.C.M.P., whom I have always had great respect for, now I find that they are not an independent force who can think for themselves using logic and common sense, but were ordered by bureaucrats from above to evacuate everyone and block any fuel, food, or equipment to the heroes on the fire line.

When they told my son, Justin, and the other men to leave they defied the order saying “The one way we’re leaving this fire line is in handcuffs.”

Thankfully that didn’t happen. What repercussions these brave men might face now is unknown.

The nearby community of Takysie Lake was devastated when they were told to evacuate and let the fire burn.

Some homes, whose owners defied the order and stayed to protect them, are still standing.

At first the forest service did not have any hope of stopping the conflagration but as the days passed and the ranchers held the line, they relented and started helping with water drops etc. to cool the fire a bit before it reached the line.

The R.C.M.P. were ordered to prevent and fuel, food or equipment from getting to the firefighters and they had to bring it in on the backroads in the middle of the night.

They even warned people that if they tried to cross by boat they could be subject to a $5000 fine.

To their credit however, when the saw that the ranchers were doing the “impossible” – holding the fire, despite the hot, dry weather and no help from government, they apparently defied their orders to let the Southside burn and started allowing access.

This allowed the good people of Burns Lake and area to come to the rescue or the worn out ranchers and help hold the line.

Needless to say, I am so proud of all these men and the women who stayed behind to feed them.

My ranch is still green and the tall timber along the Tatalrose Road and the timber that can be seen by boaters on Francois Lake is still standing for wildlife and everyone to enjoy and hopefully forever.

My son and his family are carrying on the tradition of love and respect for the land and nature.

I couldn’t be there to help but I am so proud of the heroes who accomplished the impossible.

Bob Wiseman,

Former Southside resident,

Biggar, Sask.

Previous story
Get it while it’s hot!
Next story
Telkwa museum vandalized

Just Posted

Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Staff shortage closes pool on Sundays

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre needs more lifeguards.

Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

Telkwa museum vandalized

Museum asks whoever broke the sign to rectify the error and help fix it.

Heroes accomplishment in spite of bureaucrats

Former Southside resident calls ranchers who ignored evacuation order to fight fire heroes.

More gun laws would be misguided

Root causes are the real issue says BV Rod & Gun Club president.

Get it while it’s hot!

Writer says MP Nathan Cullen says he is for LNG, but does nothing to support the project.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Most Read