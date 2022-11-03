Hazelton credit union manager keeps busy with kids and Smithers Legion

Kristal Grenkie manages the Hazelton branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, but calls Smithers home for the time being. (Tom Roper photo)

When I first met Kristal Grenkie she was the very pleasant lady selling meat draw tickets at the Legion’s Friday burger night. The next time, we had volunteered at the Legion’s food booth at the fall fair. She was one of the organizers and very good at her job.

Little did I know Kristal was the manager at the Hazelton Branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. I needed to catch up with this busy lady so I arranged a lunch at Zelda’s Cafe in Hazelton.

Seems Kristal was born in Hazelton and though she grew up in Smithers she always yearned to return.

“I joined the Credit Union just after graduating high school and college,” Kristal said. “They invested many courses and training programs in me over the years that allowed me to experience many roles. I worked in accounting, personal and commercial loans. I worked hard to prepare to become branch manager and when the opportunity came to move into a management position in Hazelton, it was the perfect fit.”

“I love this community, the people are so friendly and I feel at home, of course. Over the past 23 years, the Credit Union has allowed me the opportunity to create and deliver one of my favorite passions, financial literacy. No matter what age or stage of life you are in, everyone can benefit from these skills.

“We all need to learn how to deal with money and all its complications. You know when you get your first cell phone, it’s expensive, and you have entered into a contract that must be paid. Your future credit rating will be affected if you do not follow through your commitment. You may need to borrow money from a financial institution for your first car or your first house. Choices you make now can and will affect your future.

“We want to reach out to schools, clubs, or individuals to provide information to improve your financial literacy. Learning is a lifelong process and we would like to help.”

“Do you live in Hazelton” I asked, remembering when I worked for Stege back in the day and the sketchy travel days in the winter.

“No, I don’t live here, but perhaps will make the move home someday,” she said. “I love the daily drive along the Bulkley River, it gives me time to plan going to work and time to unwind coming home.

“I have four girls in school in Smithers and it would not be fair to move them away from all their friends, maybe after they graduate. My oldest daughter is getting close to doing just that.

“I also volunteer at the Legion as secretary and sit on the board of the Dze L Kant Friendship Center as a director. I have tried to guide my girls through the ups and downs with the long-term goal of achieving financial independence.

“Saving a portion of your wages from your paycheck is a good way to plan for future purchases. Being aware of the costs of loans is important. Budgeting is another tool to keep your spending in check. Opening the conversation and providing support where needed allows people to feel comfortable with understanding financial literacy. Eventually everyone can and will develop their own approach.”

“Can I get the lunch bill?” I offered.

“Thats OK,” said Kristal, “I’m pretty independent.”

Well, thanks for giving me a peek into your life and all the best in your future.