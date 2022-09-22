Having a positive election campaign is Deb’s hope

As we head into another municipal election season, I have a request for the candidates.

I know they may or may not read this, but it is my sincere hope they do not run negative campaigns.

I have no problem with people expressing different views and opinions. That is the way we make informed choices.

What I am in fear of is the negativity of the last two years seeping into this election season. We have had many divides during the pandemic, communities, friends and families.

It seems we have only recently begun to get together as communities to celebrate several events together, such as the Fall Fair, Telkwa Barbeque and Derby, Alex Cuba’s Grammy Party and the Terry Fox Run.

These have been events where we have finally been together, smiled, laughed and had fun together.

I see them as community-building events, after a long, drawn-out, negative two years.

It feels good to be at events and have fun with my neighbours and friends again.

I haven’t been worried about arguments breaking out, or insults being hurled.

What I have noticed is at recent events, some people wear masks and some don’t, but everyone seems to go on about their own business without pointing people out.

It feels like we are slowly healing and are more accepting of people’s comfort levels.

Having that feeling of hope and healing together is why I dread this election. I’m fearful that if there are negative campaigns, the ugly divides of the past two years will rear their nasty heads again.

I know we have many issues in our communities that are important, and our candidates will have different approaches on solving them, but pointing fingers and bashing each other for what they did in office or didn’t do, won’t help.

I want to see respectful dialogue, debates full of creative ideas for problem-solving, and campaigns run on the issues.

I realize discussion over what has and has not been done to solve our problems in government is necessary, to know how each candidate would approach things differently, but I dearly hope they steer clear of the personal attacks we see in many election campaigns here and in other countries.

The personal attack campaigns don’t give me any answers, they leave a bitter taste in my mouth and even worse opinion of the people involved, and it doesn’t give me constructive information I need to make an informed opinion to vote upon.

I hope our communities, and candidates can do better. I hope they centre on the positive work they would like to do. There are many important issues facing our communities, province and world. It is going to take work and the ability to consider creative ideas and many points of view to address all of the issues we face.

If our candidates head down the path of accusation and ugliness, they will be sorely off track.

So let’s hear some great ideas, have some enlightening debates and chart our own path to a more constructive election.

And take down your election signs on October 16, as they are supposed to be.

It’s annoying to see them blow off in the wind because they were not taken down.

Good luck to all.