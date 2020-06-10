Andrea Meyer washes Margaret Schmidt’s hair at Fourth Avenue on Main as personal services businesses start to reopen around Smithers. Schmidt was thrilled to be back, saying “it’s like Christmas or something.” (Thom Barker photo).

Have you taken advantage of any services that have opened during Phase 2 yet? If so, which ones?

