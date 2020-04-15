Have you started a new or restarted an old hobby as a result of staying home?

Vote now in our weekly poll

Have you started a new or restarted an old hobby as a result of staying home?

Read more: “Flatten out the Curve”: Mark Perry debuts COVID-19 video single


Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reforestation activities should be stopped

Just Posted

Smithers couple clebrates 25th wedding anniversary in self-isolation

The intimate gathering was a fun way to mark the

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

“Flatten out the Curve”: Mark Perry debuts COVID-19 video single

Smithers singer-songwriter’s video features dancers from around the world

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Most Read