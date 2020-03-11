Hard to understand how COVID-19 has the whole world in a dither

I woke up this morning to the coronavirus. Not with it, just hearing about it. I understand the concern about any illness that might affect many. For the life of me I cannot get a handle on how this virus has thrown the whole world into a dither. How about the garden variety of flu? It kills on average 3,500 Canadians a year. The America death toll is 80,000. That number pops up nearly every year and I don‘t recall so much carry on about that.

I know very little about this new virus and I would not even try to get the medical facts sorted out. I do know how we should make sure we are protected. Wash our hands is the big one of course. The coughing and sneezing scenario is a mystery to some. Cough into a tissue if you have one or spit up onto your elbow. That one is hard for me. Germs on your coat and hug your friend . How does that work?

I was thinking about my grade one classrooms of long ago. It would seem if one child was sick so were the rest. Hard to imagine all of us coughing into an elbow.

Many of us are inclined to shake hands when we meet. Maybe cancel that idea. Hugging probably should go on the not to do list as well.

We are told the risk from this virus is very low for most people. The regular flu is more of a risk to many such as the elderly or those with a compromised immune system.

I was thinking about all the roadblocks for old folks as we progress along this highway of life. Surgeries for this and that, medication for some of the same things. Treatments to solve one problem or another.

Most folks I know spend a lot of time checking in with some medical person. I think that is grand since we do have a good system. Me? Hate to say it but I do avoid the doctor as much as I can. All this worry about how to live longer gets a bit depressing. I plan to live this day. And very happy to do it.

I have watched a white-tailed deer feeding on bird seed. A couple eagles flew over and the dogs and I walked in the sunshine.

You can’t help getting older but you don’t have to get old.

You don’t stop having fun when you get old. You get old when you stop having fun.

Those who know me are aware that I am not of any faith, but I have to share this with some of you. “Dear God, I need you more than ever. Please bring peace to my confusion, joy to my sadness and hope to my heart.”

These few words might help us pass over and around all the negative things happening in this world of ours.

On that note I will go outside, have a spot of tea and see if you call 250-846-5095. Email a note if you wish. It comes to mallory@bulkley.net.