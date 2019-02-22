Happy to debate Mr. Cullen on these issues

Stewart Muir stands by original article on pipeline protests and challenges Nathan Cullen’s response.

Editor,

Nathan Cullen’s unwillingness to engage in informed discussion about the serious issues I raised in my article ‘Flash mobs for the protest era’ is quite disturbing. By choosing to attack me personally rather than engage with the serious issues that I raised, he sets a poor example at a time when leadership in civil discourse is badly needed.

It’s a bit rich that while Mr. Cullen himself is in a democratically selected public role, he refuses to acknowledge the democratic process of two council votes held in Witset by two different democratically elected chiefs and councils, resulting in majority approval for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Another instance of free speech being opposed is the recent ban on balanced reporting against APTN journalist Lauri Hamelin while covering the pipeline dispute. It’s not an encouraging trend. By his words and tone, Mr. Cullen shows that he has much work to do in understanding the role of a free press in Canada’s democratic system.

I stand by my original article 100 per cent. I’d be happy to debate Mr. Cullen on these issues in a public forum. I’ve no doubt this would be welcomed by your readers, because since publishing my article I have heard supportive comments from numerous local residents.

Stewart Muir

Victoria

Previous story
Charter protection needed for rural Canadians
Next story
Recognize when you reach the top of the hill

Just Posted

Trying to open the door on Smithers pot retail

Three Bulkley Valley men look to open Smithers’ first cannabis store on Main Street.

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Smithers man sentenced to 51 days on nuisance charges

Frederick Patrick was released on bail on outstanding assault charges after breach sentencing

Not guilty pleas in sexual assault/forcible confinement case

Three Hazelton area men will face 8-day trial

One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican

Most Read