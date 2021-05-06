Happy Mothers Day

Happy Mothers Day

This weekend we will celebrate Mothers Day. Flowers, handmade crafts from the kids, and maybe a gift are the usual fare, sometimes a breakfast in bed, which was our family tradition when the kids were young.

One year I woke up to hammering outside my window and when I looked out, the boys were building me a greenhouse. To this day, I think of my boys every time I go through the greenhouse door and it makes me smile.

It’s funny, but on Mother’s Day I think of my mom and my girls as moms and the ones to celebrate, but not so much myself. I think of what an amazing mother I have and how much I cherish her and the relationship that I have with her. And I think of how incredible my girls are with active families, growing kids, hectic work schedules, and I’m amazed at how they do it all and am so proud of them because they do make it all work.

When I think of myself though, I tend to think of how I hope I was a good mom, did the right things, and balanced work and home. I think so, as none of the kids are troublemakers (too badly LOL) and they have beautiful families and productive, happy lives. But when I look back on their formative years, it all seemed to go so fast. I was learning so much on the fly of how to be a mom, that I blinked and they were grown and gone.

Now I tend to think of myself as Grandma. That’s where I can see my kids and what they go through as parents, maybe offer advice or a sympathetic ear, and sometimes bite my tongue.

I love watching my grandkids grow and seeing their personalities develop. They each make me so proud, just like my kids do. I see some of my family traits in them and I see how generations go. I see crazy things my brother would do in one, my granddad’s dimples in another, my mom’s wit, my dad’s humour, and it goes on. My mom and I laugh about a lot of those things.

Speaking of my mom, these days I tend to think a lot about her. She recently had her knee replaced, and I couldn’t be there to help. With COVID restricting travel to the States, I haven’t seen my folks for a long time, and it really bothers me. My mom is recovering like a champ though, for which I am so grateful.

The day she was in surgery, my head was full of thoughts of my mom. I thought of all the lessons she taught me in words and sometimes by just doing. She is a strong, loving, and patient role model for not just me, but her granddaughters and great-granddaughters as well. She has been my rock my whole life. Even during those dreadful teen years when you swear you are not going to be like your mom, but secretly, you know you really are.

I know I was a headstrong daughter, but my mother taught me what unconditional love was, even before I had kids. I know I was a handful, made some decisions my parents didn’t agree with, and every once in a while did some pretty stupid things, but never once did I ever doubt I was loved. Mom never lets a conversation go without saying I love you, even heated ones. Now, I tell my kids and grandkids always, at the end of a conversation I love them.

I think that is one of the many ways I am like my mom. I hope there are many more.

So this weekend I wish you readers who are moms, my mom and my girls a very happy Mother’s Day and want to thank you for being the brave, strong, loving and wonderful women you are. You inspire me every day.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read