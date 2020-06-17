Happy Father’s Day

An open letter to my husband on Father’s Day

Happy Fathers’ Day to my husband and the dad to my baby girls.

I love you and I’m so glad I picked you to be my partner and to have children with.

Raising children is tough, but best when you are by my side. Things are always easier when you are here. I’m so lucky to have a teammate like you.

I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the coffee you make every morning and the couple of minutes every morning you give me to drink that coffee. I appreciate that you view housework as 50-50.

You don’t help me clean the house and do the laundry and change the diapers.

We just do it together. I value that more than you can ever imagine.

I want to thank you for your hard work. You are consistently the hardest worker I’ve ever met.

Whether it’s your day job, parenting, our marriage or simply getting things done around the house. You put your all into it.

You inspire me to be better. You are the type of person who helps a friend in need, without question or expecting anything back. That says a lot about you and I hope that is a quality that you pass down to our children.

Even through your flaws, I’m glad you are around.

Because if there was ever that day that I didn’t trip over your shoes when I entered the house or had to pick up your socks, I would be broken.

Although I wish leaving socks everywhere wasn’t hereditary. Seriously, why do you and our eldest even bother putting on socks in the morning? And I can’t imagine what pet peeves of mine you have to put up with. (Of course, none of them involving my indecisiveness or my half glasses of water left everywhere).

I’m sorry that date nights are so rare right now and I’m sorry that our marriage has taken a backseat while we raise our young daughters. I know you don’t feel like a priority right now but you are. I promise you, you are.

I hope one day when our children are slightly more independent we can go back to having some alone time.

You are the best dad to our girls. You are the best teammate in this crazy world of parenting. I know our girls look up to you and love you. And I love that. I love that you love them.

And as manly as you are, you let them paint your nails and have tea parties and try to figure out how to get stains out of tutus.

I know how lucky I am to have you.

You deserve more than one day to be celebrated as a father. But today, and all days, cheers to you.

And Happy Fathers Day to all the dads, want-to-be dads, stepdads, uncles, grandfathers and all those male figures that play such important roles in our young peoples’ lives.

And Happy Fathers Day to all the single moms that have to play both roles.

I hope you all feel loved and appreciated today.

