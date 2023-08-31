Guitar Camp 2023 was by far one of the most pleasant weeks I can recall spent immersed in music, connecting with people who play music and learning from a group of professional instructors.

On top of that, we were located at this idyllic lakeside setting where they feed you three square meals a day plus two snack breaks. What more could you possibly ask for?

I decided this year to forego Ukulele camp down at Sorrento B.C. just south of Kamloops and sign up for our local Guitar Camp situated at Camp Caledonia along the shores of Tyhee Lake.

It certainly helped with travel costs and was something I had wanted to do for years.

This event, organized by the B.V. Folk Music Society, has been in operation for the past 20-plus years and did not disappoint. In fact, it has become a significant memory in my history.

Opening night introduced the instructors as they presented their version of what to expect in their classes. Fortunately, this evening was open to the public and my wife was able to see the calibre and level of talent we were in for. Then it was off to my cabin and an interesting evening breaking in my therma-rest on the wooden bunk beds.

Next day, a scrumptious breakfast and we were off to school at 9 a.m.

I chose beginner guitar with Jon Bjorgan as I had put my ukulele on hold and was trying to resurrect my guitar strumming and chord work. This guy was exuberant and encouraging for our group as we all hoped to find our way.

Next lesson introduced Scott Atkinson from Hillbilly Scrabble. Yes, we got to hang with this guy as he gave us the finer points of campfire jamming, another item on my bucket list.

My third class, after a delicious lunch, was ukulele with my friend, Alan Cormier. Alan set us to a challenging tune, Roxy’s Waltz which we all felt we had little hope of performing.

Yes, that’s right, after three days of lessons, we were encouraged to play at the student’s concert, on stage, at our finale evening.

My classmates had chosen lessons from our other local celebrities including Ben Brookes and Mark Thibeault. In the mix, a couple of talented “out of towners,” Rick Fines, the Blues master from Peterborough, Ontario and Linda McRae, songwriter and performer currently living and working in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also rounding out the instruction crew were drumming master Taylor Poffenroth, multi-talented musical guru Jake Jenne, and, of course, George Stokes, doing sound and performing Rock of the Valley.

The student body included a 50/50 mix between local valley residents and new friends from Prince Rupert, Terrace, Vancouver Island and even France. The camaraderie began to gel from the get-go and by the last day we were truly enjoying each other’s company.

The fun began at the first campfire jam and when my turn came to present I introduced the Ballad of Jed Clampett, a bit of an oldie for sure and on the second round my neighbour beat me to Folsom Prison Blues. Fortunately, I had my train whistle to blow at the opportune moment to close out the song.

Then came Karaoke Night and a blast was had by all. Can you imagine being backed up by this amazing eight-piece band of instructors? Who wouldn’t sound incredible?

Alan and I were able to whip up the crowd with a local favourite, “Telkwa City” sung to the old “Kansas City” tune. Kinda the performance of my life. Finally, the night of the student concert arrived and everyone performed their heart out.

We did somewhat master Roxy’s waltz and even with some mistakes we were all encouraged by such a supportive crowd.

Our beginner group did a nice rendition of Harvest Moon by Neil Young and the campfire crooners sang Lay Down Sally by Eric Clapton.

I even got to present a song I co-wrote with Mark Fleming from Terrace. He is an actual songwriter and performer and we were able to collaborate to produce “Last Ride” about my relationship with my old horse, Rena. It was a bit emotional for sure.

The final goodbye was performed by the House band as they outdid themselves again with their version of “Major Tom” by Elton John. It was haunting and exhilarating at the same time.

What a night, what a camp, hope we can do it again next year.