MacKenzie Kirton-Spurway, left, receives a $300 Business Bursary from Interior News publisher Grant Harris July 15. (Thom Barker photo)

GUEST VIEW: If I could do anything…

MacKenzie Kirton-Spurway wrote this essay as part of her application for an Interior News bursary

Congratulations to MacKenzie Kirton-Spurway this years’s recipient of the Interior News Business Bursary and thank you to our February ”Who are They” feature sponsors whose participation helps make the bursary possible. The following is the essay Ms. Kirton-Spurway submitted as part of her application.

If I could do anything in my future what would it be?

The first thing that comes to mind when I hear that question is “how am going to help others and positively impact their lives?”

In my own experience, the only compensation I have ever needed when I volunteer is that feeling of joy you get in the pit of your stomach and the smile that grows from ear to ear. So honestly, the only compensation I would actually need is just enough money to get me the basics to live and, of course, those smiles and joyful feelings.

Now, what would I do if I could do anything? That’s a simple one. After completing the required schooling and training, I would head off to aid in an organization like “Doctors Without Borders” or Pro Bono Students Canada (PBSC). If by chance you’re not exactly sure what those two organizations are, I’m happy to explain them to you.

PBSC is a Canadian organization that provides legal services pro bono to those in need. Every year, around 1,600 law student volunteers give approximately 140,000 hours of free legal aid to between 400-500 individuals, and organizations.

Secondly, Doctors Without Borders is a tad more well-known, providing health care and medical teams that act fast to save others in conflict zones, natural disasters and epidemics. These doctors travel all over the world to where the need is drastically high.

I believe we need more people to be on our front lines, helping others in their worst times. In the future, I hope to continue to aid others every day and if I get lucky enough to participate in one of these organizations, it would be a dream come true.

Everyone deserves a fair chance in this world and if I’m able and educated, that’s what I’m going to do. I hope others start to believe the same thing (a fair chance and positive life), it would make our world that much better.


