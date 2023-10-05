Great to see former coachee thriving

I always like catching up with some of the younger people I had met back in the day when I was a helper coach for my kids sporting activities. What are they doing with their life now always intrigues me?

Tyler Ferster was one of those keeners on the minor hockey team my boys were part of. Would he go forward in the sport?

I went by his business last month just to ask him some of those questions. First off Tyler, were you actually born in Smithers?

“No, I was born in Quesnel, my family came up this way in 1979 seeking more opportunities for work. My dad was a logger and managed to get a 5-year contract with Northwood to work up McKendrick Pass back in the eighties.

“He and Mom were very hard workers and I always thought, no, I am not going become a logger, work all day and fix your equipment all night to be ready for the next day seemed to be a bit too much for me.

So what direction did you take once you graduated.

“I decided business would be my focus and I headed to Prince George and the University of Northern B.C. for marketing. I enjoyed living in Prince and could see myself starting a business there. My parents purchased Evergreen in 1997. Seemed like they worked just as hard operating a business as running a logging show.

“Must be in their genes I guess. I decided there might be a future there for me so I returned to Smithers to work for them.

“Soon it became apparent my parents needed to retire and someone needed to buy the business. I seemed to be the most likely candidate and so, in 2014, with a partner, Bryce Miller, we took the plunge.

“The business was growing and we took on more products to supply our customers’ needs. Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of any business and having shoppers return for our service is our goal. To actually achieve that relationship cannot be taught in school. It is nurtured every day by supplying good products, availability and good service.”

With all the new Skidoo and Atv products you have acquired you must have become quite the operator.

“Well I do like to get out, but because of work, my days off are quite limited. I tend to be able to get out a little more in the winter. I also like bowlng, hiking and I’ll go cross-country skiing once in a while.

“I met my partner Kyla, on a blind date in Smithers. She has her masters in biology. We like to get outside for some hiking and Smithers is a great place for that. We really like the four seasons in this valley.”

How did you survive the COVID years Tyler, I inquired.

“Well that was challenging times for sure. My partner sold his share in 2019 to Trevor Lubbers and the two of us spent a lot of time brainstorming our future. Purchasing is an important component and having the inventory to sell is also vital.

“During those years lack of supply became apparent and we expanded our inventory significantly. Our outdoor shelving setup has helped with those issues.”

What about staff and turnover during that timeframe, I asked.

“We have developed a great crew over the years,” said Tyler. “We try to provide good working conditions with good wages. We shut down on most long weekends so everyone can enjoy their time off. Our staff have the same dedication to our customers as Trevor and I. Anyone can learn the product but not everyone is suited to providing customer satisfaction. That is what we sell.”

It seems to me that you are working every bit as much as your Mom and Dad did Tyler, I mentioned.

“Yeah, I guess so. I do like what I do and it does take a certain dedication to keep a business above water so I have to say I really enjoy my life.”

Thanks for this Ty and keep up the good work.