Grateful for letter writer’s response with a clarification

Grateful for letter writer’s response with a clarification

I would like to register my appreciation for Patou Lehoux’s response to my previous letter to the editor (“Mask cartoon worse than troubling,” Interior News, Dec. 31, 2020), while also offering a clarification.

In the previous letter I expressed concern about a cartoon that argued the best solution to deal with anti-maskers is to suggest they suffocate themselves. I found the cartoon quite disturbing, and saw it as confirming the fears of some in my community.

Ms. Lehoux quoted me to say: “I have navigated through conversations with people with deep concerns that policymakers are taking steps that are reminiscent of those in Nazi Germany.”

Ms. Lehoux believed that this was disrespectful and an inaccurate comparison. I agree. In that quote, I was not representing my own view, but rather a view expressed by some of my conversationalists.

To the extent that I was not clear, I apologize.

There is no comparison between that context and ours, which is why I have no reservations about compliance with current public health orders.

I was also grateful for Ms. Lehoux’s vulnerability in sharing the horrific experiences of her father-in-law and others who suffered grievously at the hands of Nazis — a poignant reminder and illustration of the stark difference between that context and ours.

As Ms. Lehoux notes, we must keep that perspective. Yet we must also hold on to one of the great lessons learned from that difficult time in history: the grave consequences that occur when we begin dehumanizing others in our discourse.

This can happen quickly in times of stress, fear, and anxiety — as exemplified in the aforementioned cartoon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Property assessment process wrong-headed

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP searching for man wanted on several warrants province-wide

Jones is described as a five-foot 10-inches Caucasian man, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Smithers Secondary School students participate in a high performance workout in advance of the school becoming a campus of the Canadian Sport School. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Secondary chosen for campus of elite sport school

The Canadian Sport School provides supports and resources for high performance athletes

Robin Price in action with Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer team. (TRU photo)
Former Smithers athlete helps Kamloops homeless people

Robin Price, now a fourth year nursing student and soccer player at TRU, spearheads fundraiser

Tahltan underground miners at Brucejack Mine are seen in this video uploaded by the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) Sept. 21, 2020. (TCG Facebook video image)
Memorandum of understanding increases opportunities for Tahltan trade apprenticeships

Tahltan Central Government and provincial Industry Training Authority ink agreement

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won’t help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Northern Health warning drug users of potential benzo contamination

The drug does not respond to naloxone, and is being included in street drugs

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

(File Photo)
Interior Health says COVID positivity rates in Fernie area actually 10-12%

IH say the rates are not as high as previously claimed by the region’s top doctor

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Supreme Court quashes review of B.C. conservation officer who refused to euthanize bears

Bryce Casavant was dismissed from his job for choosing not to shoot the cubs in 2015

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Francina Mettes and Thomas Schouten with the 200-page document they submitted in December of 2018. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Dutch man, 94, facing unwanted trip home can stay in B.C. with wife of 45 years

Immigration offices cuts red tape so couple of 45 years can stay together in Victoria area

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Trudeau will be first foreign leader to speak with Biden on Friday: White House

Keystone XL likely to be a conversation topic

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier, health officials to discuss next steps in COVID immunization plan

Nearly 31,000 doses of vaccine the province expected by Jan. 29 could be curtailed due to production issues

Vancouver Canucks’ Travis Hamonic grabs Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson by the face during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horvat scores winner as Canucks dump Habs 6-5 in shootout thriller

Vancouver and Montreal clash again Thursday night

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Most Read