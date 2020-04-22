Grateful for a walk with a friend

Managing to take a walk with a friend who so kindly slows her walk for me. We have walked around Willowvale Marsh, part of the Perimeter Trail that circles around a marshy area behind Canadian Tire. There were pussy willows, birds, even butterflies. Tiny fairy houses that someone is making and putting in the lower branches of trees along the trail. Trees starting to change into spring colours. All so beautiful. These walks help me reach my goal of Medicine Hat, with 66,381 steps to go. Usually I pick places that are closer as it always feels good to reach a destination. In this case Medicine Hat appealed to me, even though it is a lot of steps to get there. So onward I go.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation sent out a message for students planning or continuing post-secondary studies. BVCF is offering more and larger value learning awards this year. Application deadline for all awards is May 15, 2020. These awards are based on achievements, volunteer work, community and leadership activities. Their goal is to ensure that Bulkley Valley students and people with students in their lives are aware of the learning awards program. Check out www.bvcf.ca for more information or phone 250-847-4356.

In George Washington’s day there were no cameras. A person’s image was captured by either being sculpted or painted. Looking at a painting of George Washington, for example, you will notice that he is standing behind a desk with one arm behind his back. It appears that prices charged by painters were not based on how many people to be painted but by how many limbs were to be painted. It would cost more if arms and legs were included in the painting. This is where the expression “it’ll cost you an arm and a leg” came from.

The wearing of masks. Not a new phenomenon. During the Spanish flu pandemic, women and even men sewed tens of thousands of gauze masks. People were required to wear masks at all times, failing to do so could cost a fine up to $500, translated to almost $8,500 in todays currency. You may have noticed people wearing masks around town. Some being made by different people. I even have a pattern to make some and may sit down and do up a few, just for myself. In the days of the Spanish flu the masks were known as “flu fences” and “chin sails” and even a saying “Obey the Law. Wear the Gauze. Protect Your Jaws from Septic Paws”.

The Library is continuing to serve you: membership and Information Services, call 250-847-3043 Monday – Saturday, 12:00-3:00pm. Computer Tutoring, available by phone and email Thursdays 2:30-4:30pm, Saturdays, 11:30-2:30 or e-mail Isaac your question and phone number to tech@smitherslibrary.ca. Online Storytime, featuring field trips and crafts with Sandra and Pete the Puppet, videos posted on the Library’s website and Facebook page. Also, on their website: visit the COVID-19 resource page and also find free online learning, arts and culture opportunities.

Closing with: cocoon – to wrap or envelop in or as if in a cocoon. I feel that way about my home, wrapped in my cocoon, I feel safe.