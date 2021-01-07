Granny makes memories for the time of COVID

The older we are the more we do it.

It usually begins with: “My mother used to do such and such for Christmas dinner.”

When I was a child we always did a certain things at Christmas.

We tell the stories of times past. Now, in this year of the COVID-19, memories are still made but they will be told by others than some of us in the older timeline of life.

Just by chance, when I shopped yesterday I met a grandmother who was on a mission to make memories for her grandchildren. Will they remember the sacrifice of so many? Will they know about the acts of kindness that had come to them? Will they know about the sadness of lives lost to COVID-19?

She had high hopes that they would know about all the people who are health care providers, and other essential workers that tried to make our lives better.

This granny was out and about making memories for a scrapbook, She was including pictures, writings, newspaper articles and recipes.

She took on the role of family storyteller and historian.

Her age was more advanced than mine. Even though she struggled because she had not had face-to-face contact with her family, she was not about to be defeated by the process.

“Things end, but memories last forever. Memories are timeless treasures of the heart.”

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” Maya Angelou.

“Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than the ones your did do.”

I did not recognize this fascinating lady because of the mask-wearing, which I did as well, but in my heart of hearts I knew that her family would so very much appreciate the scrapbook and her thoughtful inclusion about this time in the world. Did she complain? Not at all. She just carried on with her life, trying to make sure she stayed safe and made sure her family did as well..

We finally moved away from the sign that said “No Socializing.”

I carried on with my shopping feeling blessed having had such a positive encounter. A lesson for all of us.

So, as we ease into this new year, wear your mask and keep your distance. We can all be part of the solution.

