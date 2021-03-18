Spice of Life column

Spice of Life column

Good luck with the mask wearing and dog caring

Brenda looks forward to a time when restrictions and shares some dietary info about her old dog Shea

Are we there yet?

It seems as if we will be in a position one day not having so many restrictions on our lives. More visits could be coming for our elders. Maybe one day we can get rid of the mask.

I would imagine we will have to social distance for some time and, of course, keep washing our hands.

For me it is the darn mask that makes my life a bit awkward. I get ever so anxious when I can’t see because my glasses steam up. I have heard your suggestions for that and I still steam up. Petty complaining when we see the struggles of our health care providers. Be thankful for them.

I think about my complaints as we have now been a whole year with restrictions of some sort. It is so easy to complain about one thing or another.

I did that the other day, but I was put in my place when I listened to a person with a hearing problem trying to figure out what a clerk was saying in the store. The person having trouble asked me to help. I had to admit it was hard to hear the clerk. Mumbling is what it was, mumbling behind the plexi-glass barrier does not make it easier.

The lady told me she could read lips but now most people don’t have lips we can see. The mask material going in and out with each breath does not make it easier. Maybe it is something we can try to remember when speaking to others. Speak up!

Just after that encounter, I spoke to a lady outside the post office. It was one of those days when we had a road dust advisory. This lady has asthma and found that her mask was a help with breathing when a cloud of dust came her way. Always a positive somewhere.

I will wear my mask until we are told we can get rid of the thing. I hate it, but I have to be part of the solution. Same goes for getting the vaccine. We are all in this together.

On another topic, there have been a few of you who want to know what my 20-year-old dog eats to have lived so long. It is not my place to pass on nutritional information about animals. Since Shea came to this place as an old dog maybe whatever she ate in her previous life made her a healthy specimen.

Discuss your dog or cat’s diet with your vet. Here is a little about Shea’s diet. She eats sweet potato and salmon dry food, pumpkin, sweet potato and lean ground chicken. I give her Omega 3 capsules and Vitamin E. Once a day she gets a poached egg.

The result as far as I can see is a very senior dog who has good teeth, clear eyes, no hearing issues, no fatty lumps. She is a large dog and a tad overweight. She is groomed daily and does not smell doggy.

Should you try this food with your dog? Probably not. Dogs, like people, have their own dietary needs. I will not share what my old cat eats. That might be a bit concerning for some.

Good luck with the mask wearing and the dog caring. I have appreciated all the concern coming my way.

I thank you for calling 250-846-5095. Enjoy the email notes that have come to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Be prepared

Just Posted

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

The east (Third Avenue-facing) side of Home Hardware in Smithers. (File photo)
Town council extends deadline for Home Hardware remedial work

Store owner says major concern has been addressed, rest of work to be completed by mid-May

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 26 – March 3

Smithers RCMP open 115 new files including 14 property crimes

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Most Read