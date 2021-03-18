Good luck with the mask wearing and dog caring

Brenda looks forward to a time when restrictions and shares some dietary info about her old dog Shea

Are we there yet?

It seems as if we will be in a position one day not having so many restrictions on our lives. More visits could be coming for our elders. Maybe one day we can get rid of the mask.

I would imagine we will have to social distance for some time and, of course, keep washing our hands.

For me it is the darn mask that makes my life a bit awkward. I get ever so anxious when I can’t see because my glasses steam up. I have heard your suggestions for that and I still steam up. Petty complaining when we see the struggles of our health care providers. Be thankful for them.

I think about my complaints as we have now been a whole year with restrictions of some sort. It is so easy to complain about one thing or another.

I did that the other day, but I was put in my place when I listened to a person with a hearing problem trying to figure out what a clerk was saying in the store. The person having trouble asked me to help. I had to admit it was hard to hear the clerk. Mumbling is what it was, mumbling behind the plexi-glass barrier does not make it easier.

The lady told me she could read lips but now most people don’t have lips we can see. The mask material going in and out with each breath does not make it easier. Maybe it is something we can try to remember when speaking to others. Speak up!

Just after that encounter, I spoke to a lady outside the post office. It was one of those days when we had a road dust advisory. This lady has asthma and found that her mask was a help with breathing when a cloud of dust came her way. Always a positive somewhere.

I will wear my mask until we are told we can get rid of the thing. I hate it, but I have to be part of the solution. Same goes for getting the vaccine. We are all in this together.

On another topic, there have been a few of you who want to know what my 20-year-old dog eats to have lived so long. It is not my place to pass on nutritional information about animals. Since Shea came to this place as an old dog maybe whatever she ate in her previous life made her a healthy specimen.

Discuss your dog or cat’s diet with your vet. Here is a little about Shea’s diet. She eats sweet potato and salmon dry food, pumpkin, sweet potato and lean ground chicken. I give her Omega 3 capsules and Vitamin E. Once a day she gets a poached egg.

The result as far as I can see is a very senior dog who has good teeth, clear eyes, no hearing issues, no fatty lumps. She is a large dog and a tad overweight. She is groomed daily and does not smell doggy.

Should you try this food with your dog? Probably not. Dogs, like people, have their own dietary needs. I will not share what my old cat eats. That might be a bit concerning for some.

Good luck with the mask wearing and the dog caring. I have appreciated all the concern coming my way.

I thank you for calling 250-846-5095. Enjoy the email notes that have come to mallory@bulkley.net.