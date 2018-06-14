The pride celebration draws a big crowd in Smithers. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

God has certain standards

Writer cites selected sections of the Bible to suggest seeking forgiveness after Pride Day.

Editor:

Re: Pride Day celebration (published May 30).

I would like to make a few comments on this subject:

First of all I want to make it clear that as Christians we should love all people and this I strive to do.

We also need to realize that God, as our maker, has certain standards which are evident even from the time of creation.

Pastor Debbie Bentham who prayed at the event takes one short portion of one verse where God stated that his creation was very good (Genesis 1:31) but fails to state that in verses 27 & 28 it states that he created male and female and blessed them and said to “be fruitful and multiply.”

Also, we need to be aware of the account of the destruction of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by God’s judgment for their blatant sin, especially homosexuality (sodomy) as recorded in Genesis Chapter 19.

Lest we say that was the Old Testament and doesn’t apply today, we need to read St. Paul’s letter to the Romans 1:18-32 in which he lists many sins. I’m sure every one of us could fit into at least on category. The question I have is, why would we want to celebrate any of them including sexual immorality? Rather we should repent and seek forgiveness of our merciful and loving Creator and seek to follow his ways.

Ed Schneider

Smithers

Previous story
Other suggestions for new Walnut Park Elementary public space

Just Posted

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

Family reunion almost 50 years in the making

Adopted Norwegian man finds his biological mother in Endako.

Craft beer drinkers rejoice: another brewery is coming to town

Smithers Brewing Company will have eight styles of beer such as strawberry rhubarb on tap at launch.

Skeena First Nations push for full closure of recreational fishery

Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough

RCMP in New Hazelton investigate attack on disabled stroke victim

RCMP in northwestern British Columbia are investigating what they say appears to… Continue reading

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Most Read