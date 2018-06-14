God has certain standards

Editor:

Re: Pride Day celebration (published May 30).

I would like to make a few comments on this subject:

First of all I want to make it clear that as Christians we should love all people and this I strive to do.

We also need to realize that God, as our maker, has certain standards which are evident even from the time of creation.

Pastor Debbie Bentham who prayed at the event takes one short portion of one verse where God stated that his creation was very good (Genesis 1:31) but fails to state that in verses 27 & 28 it states that he created male and female and blessed them and said to “be fruitful and multiply.”

Also, we need to be aware of the account of the destruction of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by God’s judgment for their blatant sin, especially homosexuality (sodomy) as recorded in Genesis Chapter 19.

Lest we say that was the Old Testament and doesn’t apply today, we need to read St. Paul’s letter to the Romans 1:18-32 in which he lists many sins. I’m sure every one of us could fit into at least on category. The question I have is, why would we want to celebrate any of them including sexual immorality? Rather we should repent and seek forgiveness of our merciful and loving Creator and seek to follow his ways.

Ed Schneider

Smithers