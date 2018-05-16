Cassidy Muir

Glad to be back in the Bulkley Valley

Cassidy Muir is glad to be back home while she helps out as the Interior News intern.

Hi there, Bulkley Valley! It’s great to see you again. How have you been? I’ve been fine, thank-you so much for asking.

My name is Cassidy Muir, and I am 20 (and a half) years old. I was born and raised in Smithers, and I am the youngest of three children (the only daughter, I might add; your condolences are appreciated). I graduated from Smithers Secondary School in 2015, after which I began post-secondary at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George. After two years there, I decided to continue my studies at the University of Northern British Columbia, where I plan to earn my Bachelor’s degree.

Of course, I couldn’t stay away from Smithers for very long, and I’m excited to return to serve as The Interior News’ summer intern this year. It’s surreal to know that I am now a contributor to a newspaper I’ve grown up reading, and I hope I can bring something to the table that you’ll all enjoy.

When I’m not writing for work, I’m usually writing something else. I love to write poetry and fiction. A dream of mine is to write a novel one day, if I can ever come up with the motivation — which is questionable. I’m also interested in film, music, and art. My artistic mediums of choice are pencil and paint.

Though I should have learned by now that I am not much of a musician, I still insist on singing, ukulele, alto saxophone, and a smidge of guitar (I’m trying to teach myself mandolin too, but I don’t want to talk about it). I’m horrible at putting in the time to practise any of these things.

My tastes have been described as “eclectic.” I can appreciate music from almost any genre, at any tempo, or from any time period; jazz, folk, rap, blues, pop, rock, country, whichever, whatever, whoever. When it comes to film, it’s more of the same. I’m a sucker for a good action or superhero movie, but I also love crime thrillers and period pieces. I’m an avid reader, both of fiction and non-fiction, and I love to learn about history and true crime (yes, in my spare time, on purpose).

Though I would never describe myself as athletic, I enjoy walking, hiking, biking, and canoeing. I’m a lover of nature and spend as much time as I can camping or fishing. I’m also a big animal person; I would never align myself with cats or dogs when, at heart, I know I love them equally. I can appreciate creatures of any shape or size, even insects … I do, however, draw the line at centipedes. Or any spider bigger than a quarter.

I hope I can do a serviceable job of reporting the news to you, and I’d like to give a positive spin on things wherever I can. It’s good to see you, Bulkley Valley!

I’m glad to be back.

