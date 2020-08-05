Glad council decided not to repaint rainbow crosswalk

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@interior-news.com.

Editor:

Re: “’It’s hurting our town’s image’: Pride Society against delay of rainbow sidewalk repaint”; Interior News, July 29, 2020

I was glad to hear of Town Council’s decision not to re-paint the crosswalk due to cost.

All the discussion goes to show that the Council was remiss in making such a quick decision to paint the crosswalk about five years ago at the request of one person, Anna Ziegler, without considering the cost of upkeep or giving opportunity for all citizens to express their opinion as to whether we should have one.

I believe crosswalks are for safety in crossing streets and for traffic control, and not for promoting the agenda of any particular group or program.

Flags are OK, but should be limited to only occasional use for very special occasions that are supported by a large percentage of the population, such as the Fall Fair, Canada Day or very significant anniversaries of the Town for instance.

Yours truly,

Ed Schneider

Smithers