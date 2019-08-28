Ghosts of a gold-rushing past

I have reached Bull River with 1,392 extra steps to put toward my next goal of reaching Fernie. Bull River is a ghost town in the East Kootenay, located on the east side of Kootenay River at the mouth of Bull River. The town was created in the 1860s when coarse placer gold was discovered in the Bull River. Named after a prospector named Bull, the gold disappeared after the turn of the century. The town had a hotel called Bull River Hotel and a general store but eventually Bull River was abandoned. See you all in Fernie.

From Sharon Carrington: rehearsals for the Christmas Community Choir start Wednesday, September 4, 7:15 p.m. at the BVCHS music room. Performances are at the Christian Reformed Church, December 6 – 8. They will perform Requiem for the Living by Dan Forrest. Contact Sharon at scmusic@telus.net

I am hooked on reading most everything I can get my hands on. I read this in Kelowna Now: A Vancouver Island resident was out walking her husky Murphy when they encountered a cougar on a logging road. It was crouched, looking like it was stalking them. She tried to verbally scare it away and when that did not work, she found the loudest song on her phone, Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me.” She put her phone on as loud as it would go and aimed it at the cat. That cat turned and ran away.

There is a study that playing a specific song by dubstep artist Skrillex could ward off mosquitoes. I find this really interesting and can have sympathy for these bugs and animals as there are many times I have walked away from places where loud, ear-splitting music and people are doing their “thing.” Not sure if Metallica would be enough for our bears and cats up here though.

Hosted by the Library: Book Lovers Night Out, September 11, Monday, 7 p.m. at the Riverhouse Lounge, everyone welcome. September 17, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Ivan E. Coyote, a Canadian spoken word performer, writer and LGBTQ advocate. Coyote has won many accolades for collections of short stories, novels and films, and visits schools to tell stories and give writing workshops. At the Library, Saturday, September 21, Pierce Clegg reads from his memoir “Somewhere Down That Famous River: A Babine Memoir” (fly-fishing). Wednesday, September 18, 7 p.m., Sarah de Leeuw reads from her new book of Poetry “Outside, America.”

Great Dreams: “We grow great by dreams. All big men (and women) are dreamers. They see things in the soft haze of a spring day or in the red fire of a long winter’s evening. Some of us let those great dreams die, but others nourish and protect them; nurse them through bad days till they bring them to the sunshine and light which comes always to those who hope that their dreams will come true.” Woodrow Wilson.

Closing with: “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” Mark Twain