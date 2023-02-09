Ghost guns are also a big ghost problem

I watched a very disturbing documentary recently on “ghost guns.” A gun that has no registration, serial number or an identifiable way to trace the gun, mostly because they are made on 3D printers.

I had no idea what a scary and horrible problem this is becoming. I mistakenly thought it was mostly a U.S. problem. Not even close.

Ghost guns are weapons that are assembled without serial numbers, and are made from firearm parts kits and frames purchased from the internet or from gun shows. These untraceable weapons are often sold without any legal paperwork.

This alarming reality is a major public safety risk and needs to be addressed immediately. Unfortunately, it will not be addressed through the federal government’s current policies on firearms.

The Liberal government has withdrawn two controversial amendments to its gun control Bill C-21 during a meeting of the Commons committee on public safety on Feb. 3, after backlash from all opposition parties and various sectors of civil society. One of the amendments dealt with the growing problem surrounding and dealing with ghost guns.

Don’t get me wrong, I do not want to ban anyone’s legal guns or right to have them, but ghost guns exist outside of the law due to their lack of serial numbers, thus raising their potential for misuse by criminals.

When untraceable guns lack serial numbers, they’re nearly impossible to track or identify, making it nearly impossible for police to link them back to the perpetrator in the case of a crime.

Although gun advocates argue that ghost guns ensure an individual’s right to own arms, the vast majority of people who purchase ghost guns do so to avoid firearms laws, such as background checks, required gun safety courses or the registration of their firearms.

What scares me the most is ghost guns are dangerously easy to make and widely available on the internet. It’s also possible for a person to sell ghost guns without any particular restrictions.

Canada’s current gun laws are insufficient for protecting our nation from the dangers of ghost guns, and as a result, are endangering the safety of our citizens. We need the federal government to tackle this issue, and do it in a hurry. We are already behind on recognizing this problem, and guns are coming across the border by the hour.

Laws could take the form of stricter regulations on firearm parts kits, mandatory serial numbers for all firearms parts, and stricter regulations on gun shows, to name a few ideas for legislators.

Our public safety should not be up for negotiation. We need to protect our citizens by making sure that no one can access guns without legal paperwork and/or a background check, and we need stronger border checks for these “kits” being purchased and sent through the mail.