The Sticky Files.

Getting used to the new normal

Marisca hopes some pandemic attitudes go away while others stick around

The COVID-19 health crisis has caused so many problems and headaches across the world and most people are eager to put this pandemic behind us.

I don’t think anyone could have predicted this virus and how bad it would get.

(Okay, maybe some conspiracy theorists or disease specialists, or maybe the writers of Cotangent, but I don’t think the average person saw this coming.)

Besides the actual sickness, deaths and strain on the healthcare system, this pandemic has changed a lot of things. It has changed how we look at each other and at different aspects of life.

I’ve really hated how it has made us anti-social. We used to stop and chat more often when we bumped into someone we knew on the street. Now when we see anyone we go to the other side of the road. I’m a little on the shorter side and if I’m struggling to reach something in the grocery store, someone used to always offer to help.

That doesn’t happen anymore. Everyone stays apart. And sometimes if I was about to take my grocery cart back to the store, someone would offer to take it for me so I didn’t have to carry two kids back and forth through a parking lot. That also does not happen anymore.

Everyone is so scared of germs. Rightfully so, but it means a lot less helping out a stranger.

READ MORE FROM THE STICKY FILES: Now is not the time for a federal election

However, there are some things I’d like to stick around post-pandemic.

I appreciate that grocery carts are cleaned regularly. One American study, from before the pandemic, found that 50 per cent of carts that were randomly tested carried E. coli, and 72 per cent contained coliform bacteria. Coliform bacteria is mainly found in the intestinal tract of humans and other animals.

Another study stressed that shopping cart handles are one of the most contaminated public surfaces, even dirtier than most public restrooms. This is mainly because washrooms are cleaned more often.

That is so gross.

We put our babies in the cart and food that will be consumed in there.

The extra sanitizing is welcome.

Another thing I’d like to see stick around after the coronavirus is behind us, is staying home when we are sick.

Before COVID, how often we would go into work or send our kids to school with a slight sniffle?

I know I’ve gone into work with a cold because I didn’t want to get behind or have my co-workers view me as weak. Now, we stay home when we are feeling even slightly under the weather. This means we aren’t passing around the common cold or seasonal flu.

Most people’s homes have become their safe places. I hope after the pandemic, we can still appreciate our homes and close bubble of family and not take them for granted.

I also hope for those that found their homes not to be safe, to have changed some things or reached out for help.

Everyone deserves a safe haven.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nevermind changing the oath of citizenship, just get rid of it
Next story
Poll on snow tires

Just Posted

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Gladys Atrill, left, takes the mayor’s oath of office during a special meeting of town council at the municipal office on Aldous St. Nov.3 with Judge Wendy Bernt presiding and councillors Lorne Benson and Casda Thomas looking on. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill sworn in as Smithers mayor

Mika Meyer also takes oath of office to become sixth Smithers councillor

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Border jumping bear cub captured, transferred to Smithers wildlife shelter

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in location Tova Wood, who has been missing since Monday, Nov. 2. Family and friends are concerned for her well-being. (Terrace RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Tova Wood was reported missing Monday Nov. 2 after leaving hospital

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Private members bill introduced to end North Coast oil tanker moratorium

“The people of northwest BC will rise up once again to defend our coast”: Bachrach

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

Most Read