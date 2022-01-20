Get off the fence

In lieu of a provincewide vaccine mandate for teachers, it’s time for school districts to step up

Ever since B.C. passed the buck on a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for teachers to the school districts last fall, school boards have resisted putting anything in place.

At the time, both the BC Teachers Federation (BCTF) and School Trustees Association said they did not oppose a mandate, but insisted it should come from the Province and not be offloaded on school boards.

Nevertheless, the government held firm, maintaining that, as the actual employer of teachers, school districts were where responsibility should correctly fall.

School trustees, though, have been reluctant to follow through, mainly citing the potential for staffing issues.

That changed last week when the school district in Delta introduced the first vaccination requirements for teachers in the province.

As of Jan. 17, teachers in the Delta School District (SD37) were required to disclose whether they were vaccinated.

Those that were unvaccinated or failed to disclose, are now required to undergo regular rapid testing to continue working. Those who refuse testing will be required to take unpaid leave.

As SD37 was implementing this new mandate, Teri Mooring, BCTF president doubled down on a provincewide mandate for her organization’s 46,000 members.

In lieu of that, though, she expects to see more school districts follow suit noting it is particularly important in school districts with low vaccination rates and could prevent functional closures.

According to the latest statistics on the vaccination rate in the Smithers Local Health Area, few school districts in the province likely have a lower vaccination rate than School District 54 (SD54) Bulkley Valley.

Last week, Hazelton Secondary School (SD 82) had a functional closure due to “illness.”

With provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warning employers could expect up to a third of staff members to be absent at any given time during the current wave of the pandemic, it is time for SD54 and SD82 to get off the fence and do something.