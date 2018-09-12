Get it while it’s hot!

Writer says MP Nathan Cullen says he is for LNG, but does nothing to support the project.

Editor,

I find it ironic that in a a recent Terrace Standard issue there were two articles side by side, one about the backlash to the pipeline challenge by Michael Sawyer, and the other a picture of Nathan Cullen handing out hot dogs and hamburgers for the Terrace Diversity Centre fundraiser.

If we are fortunate enough to have the LNG industry come into this area, just think how many more hot dogs and hamburgers you could sell, doubling your money for your next fundraiser.

Nathan Cullen has lots of time for photo ops and fundraising but NO time to get behind and support a project that could hugely benefits this area. Where is his voice to support the LNG industry that wants to come into this area?

Cullen says he is for LNG, but does nothing to support the project. Saying one thing and doing another – spoken like a true politician.

It’s easy to figure out — just connect the dots. He doesn’t want industry coming into this area because it would change the political outcome of the next election, and speaking of the next political election, it is in 2019.

By the way, Michael Sawyer, the person that put in the challenge of the TransCanada pipeline is from Smithers. Oddly enough, so is Nathan Cullen! If we want things to change, we need to change the people that represent us.

Hot dogs and hamburgers anyone?

Michael Farrar

Terrace, B.C.