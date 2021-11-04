Germinating plants from seeds could be for you

Erik describes the process and the satisfaction of growing flowers in the winter

I wrote earlier about digging the dahlia tubers and letting them dry out before covering them with peat moss for winter storage. I did manage to get them inside the house, “decorating” the hallways.

You can only get away with doing that when you are “a one-man show.” The stems have not turned brown yet, but I will trim them back to four inches to have a handle to carry them when taking them to the basement.

I can agree with you that it is a lot of work, but do not forget that it was only a month ago when these plants added their beautiful colours to the garden. With that in mind, I cover the last tuber with peat moss.

For those of you who have not yet had the excitement of growing something from seeds indoors, this is for you.

The requirements for producing anything from seeds are the same: seeds, soil, moisture, heat, and light. I use two seedling germination trays.

The first one I fill to near the top with potting soil. I prepared the potting soil by mixing it with water until it is eighty percent wet. The second one is a germination tray with holes.

I put the first tray into the second tray for extra support when moving the trays around.

The sowing information can be found on the seed bags but not when it comes to the sowing of the tiny seeds. Most of them, you do not cover. You just sprinkle the seeds as thinly as possible with a marker at each end of the row.

You then press the seeds down with a small piece of flat wood. Again, do not cover the seeds. I then use a piece of glass, the size of the planting tray, to keep the moisture in.

This piece of Glass should be turned over every twelve hours. To get the seeds to germinate, I use a hydroponic heat mat. I place the planter tray on the heating mat, where it remains until fifty percent of the seeds have germinated.

The grow light should be turned on four to five hours a day as soon as any seedlings appear. With some of the tiniest seeds, it is necessary to leave the grow light right after sowing the seeds, twenty-four hours a day.

If you have questions or suggestions for gardening topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com