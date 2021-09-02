Garden in its full glory and more prep tips for next season

The one thing that took my breath away after moving to the valley from Victoria was the fall colours. Yes, I realized that it also meant that the colder weather was around the corner.

A friend suggested I take a drive on Telkwa High Road to get a glimpse of the beautiful Valley. Earlier I was a member of a hiking group.

I experienced what could only be seen on foot. For the first time, I met the whisky Jack or Canada jay and had the bird eating off my hand.

Let us now find our way home to our own “nature park.”

Over the years, I have taken pictures of my various garden projects and also take the camera around the whole garden to take pictures to be able to review later. Perhaps an idea for someone.

I have mentioned how I enjoy a nice, neatly manicured lawn. To get that, one must make the preparation the previous year. My fertilizing program also includes applying potassium fertilizer in the early fall.

The three numbers on a fertilizer bag refer to the content of Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potassium (N-P-K). The potassium in the soil will help your lawn withstand the winter and should be applied in the middle of September. This should be repeated every year.

At that same time, sow the fall rye for a cover crop in the vegetable garden.

My tuberous begonias are putting on a fantastic show. Some of the begonias have reached nearly 18 inches in height.

This year I planted trailing petunias, making four large hanging baskets. In the past, I had several smaller hanging baskets around the garden. It took a lot of work to make them look good. I gave it up due to lack of time.

This spring, I installed a four-by-four post ten feet high with a beam across. It was meant only to carry an advertisement sign. Then I got the idea to hang the four flower baskets from the crosspiece.

Watering three of the baskets is fine, but the fourth is so root-bound I need to take it down and place the basket in a tub of water.

The good news is the baskets look astounding. Lately, I have mixed liquid fertilizer in the same tub and left each basket for thirty minutes once a week. Then I removed the basket and left it on the ground to allow the excess water to drain out before rehanging them.

Soon the spring bulbs will be for sale. If you like to enjoy spring flowers in the house from January through March, select the bulbs you want for this indoor show.

Choose flowerpots at least six inches deep. Bring the potting soil indoor. The bulbs are to be kept in the refrigerator until you start planting some in December and then more every two weeks. More about this later.

If you have questions or suggestions for topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com