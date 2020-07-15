Freedoms come from civic activism, not Christian worldview

Editor:

Betty Bandstra says: “the freedoms we enjoy in Canada came out of a Christian worldview” (Letter to the editor, Interior News, July 1, 2020).

Actually, no. Our freedoms came from long struggle by anti-slavery activists, the suffragettes and feminists, labour unionists, LGBTQ, disability, environmental and civil liberties activists, and many others.

All over the world, people have fought for these things, and many of them would have adhered to some religion or other, which would have lent a colouration to their struggles in their specific contexts.

But their ambitions, efforts and sacrifices were driven by a fundamental human desire for freedom, justice, safety and dignity.

Susan Dawn Douglas

Hazelton