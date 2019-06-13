Free parking appreciated

Letter writer thanks the businesses who sponsor free parking spots at airport

Editor,

Every time I park in one of the airport’s one hour free parking spots I remind myself to write a little note of gratitude.

This time remembered until I got home. While I’m sure this is paid advertising, it is awfully convenient, and leaves one so much cheerier than the bad old days of fighting with parking-fee machines that rarely worked.

Even now it is irksome to have pay for 10 to 30 minutes parking, especially at an airport so often affected by weather.

This goodwill gesture shows that someone recognizes that travel can be exhausting and frought with unexpected hassles. So, thanks to each one of you business owners who is making life in the valley a little more welcoming, and travel less stressful. May your business prosper!

Elaine Taylor

Telkwa

