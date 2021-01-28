Former Smithereen takes to the waves and the airwaves

Robin Lavigne lives in Ucluelet and graduated Smithers Secondary School in 2001.

When I called him he said it was a beautiful day and the waves were perfect. Perfect waves for painting? No, for surfing on Jan. 23, 2021 and he was soon going out.

Robin decided at the beginning of COVID-19 that he knew a lot of people with stories to tell and he wanted the stories to have a broad reach. He decided to interview and get the conversations of their lives out on a pod cast.

It’s easy just go to your search engine and type in Their Life Story, Robin Lavigne. A list of the people he has interviewed will appear most recent to oldestw which was May 26, 2020

Robin’s mom, Paulie Haines, posted Robin’s podcast about Lothar Shaefer and his amazing trip on a recumbent bike, with his girlfriend, down to South America.

Because of the climate crisis Lothar swore off air travel. As they traveled they connected with people in their own environment.

The retired physician was born in the Northwest Territories and he had an Igloo to play in as a child. The trip ended up taking more than four years to complete.

Robin’s interview with Nathan Cullen is about more than Nathan’s time in his riding. Nathan talks about his experiences “working in groups to effect change, why he almost quit being a politician, how it’s easy for politicians to lose their integrity, working to get child soldiers out of Sierra Leone after the blood diamond conflict, the need for reconciliation in Canada, when to get out of the way, knowing when to stop talking” and much more.

After a final text that night with Robin I told him that I can only imagine the thrill of surfing and in the winter. He said: “Yeah! It just feels so good and it gets you outside with your friends. Plus it’s really good exercise so it helps you stay healthy and sleep well.”

As I went off to sleep, I vowed I was going to step outside my door in the morning and feel the fresh air. I did, and saw the porch light shine on my car and that it had snowed a little.

Maybe I should get a puppy. We could both look at the new snow and get out there in it.



